Franz Wagner out vs Australia

“Franz feels better this morning than yesterday. We did another MRI this morning. But the problem is that we don’t have the imaging yet. So we can’t say exactly what’s hurt yet,” Putz added. “We won’t get the CD with the images until this afternoon. It’s a bit unfortunate how it’s organized here. And then we have to send the images to a radiologist in Germany so that he can tell us what’s going on there. Because there are no radiologists here who can give us information,” Putz continued. Wagner should train individually on Saturday. “He will work out a little bit to get his circulation going. The pictures looked wild yesterday, and that really affected him. … We are in contact with Orlando, and of course, we don’t take any risks,” Putz concluded. -via BasketNews / August 26, 2023