Franz Wagner out vs Australia

Olgun Uluc: Franz Wagner is out for tonight’s Australian Boomers vs Germany game, he told ESPN. Wagner suffered a left ankle injury in the 4th quarter of Germany’s FIBA World Cup opener vs Japan.
Eurohoops
The German Basketball Federation released an update on Franz Wagner's ankle injury, revealing his status as "day to day"


BasketNews
Franz Wagner went FROM asking to take a picture with Dennis Schroder TO leading Germany into FIBA World Cup together

The German Basketball Federation initially said Wagner was ‘day-to-day’, before the team’s doctor gave more of an update. “We were able to rule out serious injuries,” Germany’s team doctor, Oliver Putz, said on Saturday. “Nothing is broken, torn, or anything like this; things that would end the FIBA World Cup for him. Franz feels better this morning than yesterday. We did another MRI this morning. But, the problem is that we don’t have the imaging yet, so we can’t say exactly what’s hurt yet.” -via ESPN / August 26, 2023
Germany's team doctor was able to rule out any serious injuries for Franz Wagner
“Franz feels better this morning than yesterday. We did another MRI this morning. But the problem is that we don’t have the imaging yet. So we can’t say exactly what’s hurt yet,” Putz added. “We won’t get the CD with the images until this afternoon. It’s a bit unfortunate how it’s organized here. And then we have to send the images to a radiologist in Germany so that he can tell us what’s going on there. Because there are no radiologists here who can give us information,” Putz continued. Wagner should train individually on Saturday. “He will work out a little bit to get his circulation going. The pictures looked wild yesterday, and that really affected him. … We are in contact with Orlando, and of course, we don’t take any risks,” Putz concluded. -via BasketNews / August 26, 2023