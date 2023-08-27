Karl-Anthony Towns, Dominican Republic stun Italy in the World Cup

Christos Tsaltas: Karl-Anthony Towns was sensational for the Dominican Republic, helping his team to remain unbeaten at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Italy (87-82). 24 points 11 rebounds 5 assists 3-6 2P 4-9 3P 6-8 FT 27 efficiency The KAT show, vol.2! #FIBAWC #VamosDOM #Timberwolves
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns was sensational for the Dominican Republic, helping his team to remain unbeaten at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Italy (87-82).
24 points
11 rebounds
5 assists
3-6 2P
4-9 3P
6-8 FT
27 efficiency
The KAT show, vol.2! #FIBAWC #VamosDOM #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/nlsItIs6mM – 6:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns has already counted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds vs. Italy. KAT sets the tone for the Dominican Republic once again. #FIBAWC #VamosDOM – 5:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It was Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jordan Clarkson in the FIBA World Cup 2023 opener between the Dominican Republic and the Philippines ⚔️
KAT praised the Philippines’ experience after the victory, while Clarkson was frustrated:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to the Dominican Republic stunning host Philippines
“I’m incredibly proud to be Dominican, to be here with a win, and also to connect with all the fans here in the Philippines”
#FIBAWC #WinforAll
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordan Clarkson formed a PERSONAL battle in their WorldCup debut 😯
🇵🇭 Jordan Clarkson
28 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns
26 PTS
10 REB
15/16 FT
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordan Clarkson formed a PERSONAL battle in their WorldCup debut 😯
Jordan Clarkson
28 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
Karl-Anthony Towns
26 PTS
10 REB
15/16 FT
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Karl-Anthony Towns and Dominican Republic spoils record-breaking evening in the Philippines #FIBAWC #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1543… – 10:09 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Really fun game between the Dominican Republic and the Philippines, but Jordan Clarkson fouling out late helps Karl-Anthony Towns and the DR escape with an 87-81 victory. To get out of group play, the hosts will now need to beat Italy later in this round. – 10:09 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After a historic game in a packed Philippine Arena, the Dominican Republic started the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a huge win over Philippines (87-81).
Karl-Anthony Towns did… Karl-Anthony Towns things, notching 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Some fun hoops on this AM. Canada and France – two of the top medal contenders – top off now, while one of the most important first round games – Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic – goes to the 4th w/ DR up 2. Both on ESPN+. – 9:33 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Jordan Clarkson and Karl-Anthony Towns think they’re playing at the Drew League. – 8:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Wholesome content alert – Dirk Nowitzki and Karl-Anthony Towns sharing a moment before the tip-off 🥰
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dominican Republic vs. Philippines.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jordan Clarkson.
55,000 fans in attendance.
One hour to go. It doesn’t get better than this. – 7:03 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Here’s how I voted for the Top 23 players in the #FIBAWC:
1. Luka Doncic
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Gilgeous-Alexander
4. Jalen Brunson
5. Karl-Anthony Towns
6. Lauri Markkanen
7. Mikal Bridges
8. Jaren Jackson Jr.
9. Josh Giddey
10. Evan Fournier
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today is the day that…
Simone Fontecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Vucevic
Jonas Valanciunas
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Rudy Gobert
Josh Giddey
Dennis Schroder
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The upcoming FIBA World Cup will feature a wide variety of basketball stars, from Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Josh Giddey and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Natural question – where and how can you watch the World Cup? Here are the answers 👇
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
For Karl-Anthony Towns, a reunion with the Dominican Republic national team for the World Cup is so much deeper than basketball.
Against the Dominican Republic, however, Gilas couldn’t get the victory, losing 87-81 against Karl-Anthony Towns and his teammates. Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves dominant center, Jordan Clarkson had to leave the game earlier than expected, committing his 5th foul with 3:32 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Talking exclusively to Eurohoops, he came back to that outing full of emotions. “It’s just a loss, definitely a tough one because we wanted to win. I ain’t the chance to finish the game, like I said some of that stuff is out of my control. I just gotta not put myself in those situations in terms of fouls, and stuff like that. But I definitely feel like this game is behind us and we gotta go taking these next games, starting with tonight”, Jordan Clarkson said. -via EuroHoops.net / August 27, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double of 26 points and ten rebounds in the presence of a record-breaking crowd of 38,115 fans. After the match, he expressed his feelings of amazement. “It’s amazing. I’ve never been here before. I had been telling everyone how eager I was to come out here. I’m super excited to be here; the fans were absolutely incredible to us. One of my best friends is heavily involved in Filipino culture. I’m incredibly proud to be Dominican, to be here with a win, and also to connect with all the fans here in the Philippines,” Towns said. -via EuroHoops.net / August 25, 2023
Jordan Clarkson fouled out when it mattered most and Gilas Pilipinas bowed to Dominican Republic, 87-81, in its FIBA World Cup opener before a record crowd at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25. The NBA star finished with all-around numbers with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals but got the boot with 3:30 minutes left as majority of the 38,115 fans – a World Cup mark – returned home in disappointment. -via Rappler / August 25, 2023