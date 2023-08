Karl-Anthony Towns, Dominican Republic stun Italy in the World Cup

Against the Dominican Republic, however, Gilas couldn’t get the victory, losing 87-81 against Karl-Anthony Towns and his teammates. Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves dominant center, Jordan Clarkson had to leave the game earlier than expected, committing his 5th foul with 3:32 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Talking exclusively to Eurohoops, he came back to that outing full of emotions. “It’s just a loss, definitely a tough one because we wanted to win. I ain’t the chance to finish the game, like I said some of that stuff is out of my control. I just gotta not put myself in those situations in terms of fouls, and stuff like that. But I definitely feel like this game is behind us and we gotta go taking these next games, starting with tonight”, Jordan Clarkson said . -via EuroHoops.net / August 27, 2023