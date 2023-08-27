Lonzo Ball: I'm going to play again

Darnell Mayberry: Lonzo Ball, speaking at Invest Fest in Atlanta on Saturday, insisted he will recover from his knee surgery and return to basketball in the near future. “I’m going to play again,” Ball said. Story posting soon @TheAthletic
Source: Twitter @DarnellMayberry
Source: Twitter @DarnellMayberry
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball, speaking at Invest Fest in Atlanta on Saturday, insisted he will recover from his knee surgery and return to basketball in the near future.
“I’m going to play again,” Ball said.
Story posting soon @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/EvgQNybSj5 – 9:00 AM
Lonzo Ball, speaking at Invest Fest in Atlanta on Saturday, insisted he will recover from his knee surgery and return to basketball in the near future.
“I’m going to play again,” Ball said.
Story posting soon @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/EvgQNybSj5 – 9:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Lonzo Ball’s recent video during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/24/ste… – 4:00 AM
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Lonzo Ball’s recent video during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/24/ste… – 4:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a recent podcast appearance, Lonzo Ball admitted that he feels bad regarding his injury struggles since joining the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/lon… – 10:00 AM
In a recent podcast appearance, Lonzo Ball admitted that he feels bad regarding his injury struggles since joining the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/lon… – 10:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lonzo Ball took to social media to clap back at Stephen A. Smith following claims that he struggles to stand up from a seated position. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/wat… – 7:00 AM
Lonzo Ball took to social media to clap back at Stephen A. Smith following claims that he struggles to stand up from a seated position. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/wat… – 7:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a response video to Stephen A. Smith, Lonzo Ball hinted at a potential return from injury to the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/chi… – 4:00 AM
In a response video to Stephen A. Smith, Lonzo Ball hinted at a potential return from injury to the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/chi… – 4:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Lonzo Ball’s recent video during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/24/ste… – 10:00 PM
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Lonzo Ball’s recent video during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/24/ste… – 10:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Lonzo Ball’s recent video during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/24/ste… – 12:05 PM
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Lonzo Ball’s recent video during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/24/ste… – 12:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
James Harden FINED by NBA For Daryl Morey Comments + Lonzo Ball Injury Update | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:30 AM
James Harden FINED by NBA For Daryl Morey Comments + Lonzo Ball Injury Update | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:30 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball recently made an appearance on Trae Young’s podcast. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/22/lon… – 9:59 AM
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball recently made an appearance on Trae Young’s podcast. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/22/lon… – 9:59 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “Stephen A., who are your sources bro?… You gotta stop yapping… I’m coming back man, come on!” Lonzo Ball sounds off on Stephen A. Smith’s report that he struggles to get up from a sitting position due to his knee issues 😳🗣️ (via @ZO2_) pic.twitter.com/UHOMA88hK6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 22, 2023
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball said that he will miss the 2023-24 NBA season, but he said he feels back “on track” following a cartilage transplant in his left knee in March. During an appearance Monday morning on the “From the Point by Trae Young” podcast hosted by the Atlanta Hawks point guard, Ball — who has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022 — said his recovery has been a long process, but he sounded encouraged following a third surgery on his knee since his last game. “When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was,” Ball said during the podcast. “I was seeing all type of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like. -via ESPN / August 22, 2023
“At least now, I got the surgery. We got a plan moving forward. We’ve been on plan. I’m on track. Hopefully, everything works out. I just leave it up to God and do the best I can and live with the results.” -via ESPN / August 22, 2023