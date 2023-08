Nicolas Batum: 'I screwed up my last World Cup and it really pisses me off'

Nicolas Batum (after elimination of the French team in the first round of the World Cup, at the microphone of beIN Sports): “It’s a big disappointment, that’s for sure, we broke down mentally, physically, they were very strong, we weren’t together. We cannot take them away. This match characterizes what has happened for five or six weeks. We are a very good team, we have shown that for several years. Everyone must question themselves after what happened this summer: coaches, players, Federation, up there. That we deprive ourselves of certain players (Thomas Heurtel, leader with 99 caps and four international medals, has been suspended from the French team for a year and his signing in Russia), that we lose players because of certain conditions. Everyone needs to be committed.” -via L’Equipe / August 27, 2023