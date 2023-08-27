Paul George on the NBA bubble: 'The bubble was prison, bro'

Ball Don’t Lie: “That was prison, but everyone was cool with each other.” Paul George and KAT on the NBA bubble 👀 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/qcih90I7YQ
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander giving us that iconic Paul George three vibes all over again 🥶
Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Pacers star shared a story about Edwards’ hilarious reaction to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s decision to pull up from beyond center court during the dying moments of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. “Remember Dame and Donovan just kept shooting from half court [back in the All-Star game]? Me and Ant [were] sitting on the bench […] but Dame pulled up from probably three steps behind the logo. Ant looked at me, ‘He shot that b**ch from Yucatan’. I said, ‘Yucatan? What did you just say?’ He’s like, ‘Yucatan’. I said, ‘Is that a real place?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, that’s how far that b**ch was,’” Haliburton recalled, much to the laughter of Paul George and everybody else on the podcast crew. -via Clutch Points / August 23, 2023
Nevertheless, as Tyrese Haliburton and Paul George recalled, this was not the only instance during the All-Star Game where Edwards managed to tickle everybody’s funny bone. “Do you remember when coach [Michael] Malone was drawing up the first play? Funniest s**t. Bron, Ant Edwards, I know them two was in the game. He drawin’ up a play and it was for Ant to throw a lob. Ant was like, ‘Nah coach, nah, nah, nah. I’mma keep it 100. That b**ch gonna go over the backboard. I don’t throw lobs,” George recounted to even more laughter from everybody on the podcast. -via Clutch Points / August 23, 2023
You’re a big proponent of film work, and you’ve been vocal about watching other players, as well. Who have you been paying attention to this offseason, and why is that independent research so important to you? Jae’Sean Tate: It’s not just necessarily one person I’ve been watching. These guys doing these podcasts, all these NBA players, I try to tune in and get perspective, you know? Whether it’s Draymond Green, Paul George or even Patrick Beverley’s podcast, just to get their perspective and when they have guest hosts of other NBA players about their lives and what they see in the NBA. Anybody at this level can learn from it. So, just being an open book, man. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be basketball, but just their everyday, what they do. -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023