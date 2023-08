Paul George on the NBA bubble: 'The bubble was prison, bro'

You’re a big proponent of film work, and you’ve been vocal about watching other players, as well. Who have you been paying attention to this offseason, and why is that independent research so important to you? Jae’Sean Tate: It’s not just necessarily one person I’ve been watching. These guys doing these podcasts, all these NBA players, I try to tune in and get perspective, you know? Whether it’s Draymond Green, Paul George or even Patrick Beverley’s podcast, just to get their perspective and when they have guest hosts of other NBA players about their lives and what they see in the NBA. Anybody at this level can learn from it. So, just being an open book, man. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be basketball, but just their everyday, what they do. -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023