Austin Reaves joins LeBron James in FIBA World Cup history

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves either led Team USA or tied for the Team USA lead in the following stats against Greece:
– Points: 15
– Assists: 6
– Steals: 2
– Plus-Minus: +19
– Made Free-Throws: 6 pic.twitter.com/973UjxUZVb – 11:03 AM
Austin Reaves either led Team USA or tied for the Team USA lead in the following stats against Greece:
– Points: 15
– Assists: 6
– Steals: 2
– Plus-Minus: +19
– Made Free-Throws: 6 pic.twitter.com/973UjxUZVb – 11:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Austin Reaves takes home the Player of the Game award after USA’s dominant win over Greece 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cJ5WBZJ0gp – 10:52 AM
Austin Reaves takes home the Player of the Game award after USA’s dominant win over Greece 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cJ5WBZJ0gp – 10:52 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Team USA improves to 2-0 in the FIBA World Cup after rolling past Greece in a 109-81 blowout win 🔥
Austin Reaves: 15PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL
Jalen Brunson: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 5-of-5 FG pic.twitter.com/ZGox3vvRj9 – 10:47 AM
Team USA improves to 2-0 in the FIBA World Cup after rolling past Greece in a 109-81 blowout win 🔥
Austin Reaves: 15PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL
Jalen Brunson: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 5-of-5 FG pic.twitter.com/ZGox3vvRj9 – 10:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Team USA 109 Greece 81 Final.
Austin Reaves 15 points.
Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards 13 points each.
Bobby Portis 10 points. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/Rnbp3kOVBk – 10:42 AM
Team USA 109 Greece 81 Final.
Austin Reaves 15 points.
Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards 13 points each.
Bobby Portis 10 points. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/Rnbp3kOVBk – 10:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves leads Team USA in points (15), assists (6) and steals (2) en route to a 109-81 win over Greece. – 10:29 AM
Austin Reaves leads Team USA in points (15), assists (6) and steals (2) en route to a 109-81 win over Greece. – 10:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Austin Reaves in 17 minutes:
15 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
2 STL
4-7 FG
Led the team in points and assists. pic.twitter.com/9Lv3lDScTD – 10:28 AM
Austin Reaves in 17 minutes:
15 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
2 STL
4-7 FG
Led the team in points and assists. pic.twitter.com/9Lv3lDScTD – 10:28 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve reached the showout portion of Team USA’s blowout over Greece here in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton hit Austin Reaves with a behind-the-back pass in transition. Team USA up 25 with less than 5 minutes to go. – 10:19 AM
We’ve reached the showout portion of Team USA’s blowout over Greece here in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton hit Austin Reaves with a behind-the-back pass in transition. Team USA up 25 with less than 5 minutes to go. – 10:19 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Someone, please tell me why one of the teams with bags didn’t throw one of those said bags at Austin Reaves this summer. – 10:13 AM
Someone, please tell me why one of the teams with bags didn’t throw one of those said bags at Austin Reaves this summer. – 10:13 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Don’t let LeBron James’ durability distract you from the fact that a silver fox Rudy Fernandez is still out there hooping for Spain. – 9:54 AM
Don’t let LeBron James’ durability distract you from the fact that a silver fox Rudy Fernandez is still out there hooping for Spain. – 9:54 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA leads Greece, 50-37, at the half, with the second-unit trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves combining for 17 early points. First-half box score below: pic.twitter.com/6NW43UvMcI – 9:30 AM
Team USA leads Greece, 50-37, at the half, with the second-unit trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves combining for 17 early points. First-half box score below: pic.twitter.com/6NW43UvMcI – 9:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA’s second unit is dominating Greece today. Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero, once again, are completely changing a FIBA World Cup game. – 9:13 AM
Team USA’s second unit is dominating Greece today. Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero, once again, are completely changing a FIBA World Cup game. – 9:13 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Reaves making plays on both ends of the court‼️
(via @FIBAWC)
pic.twitter.com/3rjjg5fzkY – 9:13 AM
Austin Reaves making plays on both ends of the court‼️
(via @FIBAWC)
pic.twitter.com/3rjjg5fzkY – 9:13 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Austin Reaves has been lights-out for Team USA in their exhibitions and group play.
Lakers have an ascending player on a steal of a contract. – 9:08 AM
Austin Reaves has been lights-out for Team USA in their exhibitions and group play.
Lakers have an ascending player on a steal of a contract. – 9:08 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AUSTIN REAVES ON BOTH ENDS 😤
The roar in Manila‼️ pic.twitter.com/eTeRYZkrB2 – 9:06 AM
AUSTIN REAVES ON BOTH ENDS 😤
The roar in Manila‼️ pic.twitter.com/eTeRYZkrB2 – 9:06 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Even Austin Reaves can’t believe he’s on Team USA silverscreenandroll.com/2023/8/27/2384… via @LakersSBN – 8:23 AM
Even Austin Reaves can’t believe he’s on Team USA silverscreenandroll.com/2023/8/27/2384… via @LakersSBN – 8:23 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A young Austin Reaves fan hopes his day will become special #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/CSlDkllwcO – 8:17 AM
A young Austin Reaves fan hopes his day will become special #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/CSlDkllwcO – 8:17 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“This is one of my favorite pictures, honestly.”
Austin Reaves and Tyrese Hailburton break down the dunk behind the viral flick 📸
(via @NBA / IG)
pic.twitter.com/ZBcvioPq7o – 1:41 PM
“This is one of my favorite pictures, honestly.”
Austin Reaves and Tyrese Hailburton break down the dunk behind the viral flick 📸
(via @NBA / IG)
pic.twitter.com/ZBcvioPq7o – 1:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bron dancing into Year 21 🕺
(via bryce_m_james/IG)
pic.twitter.com/EfNrVstFtU – 6:23 PM
Bron dancing into Year 21 🕺
(via bryce_m_james/IG)
pic.twitter.com/EfNrVstFtU – 6:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’m watching a replay of cavs/warriors from 2017 (Durant and Curry). LeBron went to the bench with one min remaining in the first with the Cavs leading 31-27. Warriors went plus 12 in 45 seconds of Bron on the bench. It’s why I don’t take any discussion of 2017 or 2018 seriously – 12:28 AM
I’m watching a replay of cavs/warriors from 2017 (Durant and Curry). LeBron went to the bench with one min remaining in the first with the Cavs leading 31-27. Warriors went plus 12 in 45 seconds of Bron on the bench. It’s why I don’t take any discussion of 2017 or 2018 seriously – 12:28 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Five players have played 21 seasons in the NBA, but none have averaged more than 7 PPG.
What will LeBron’s stat line be next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UTUJIsTahH – 8:57 PM
Five players have played 21 seasons in the NBA, but none have averaged more than 7 PPG.
What will LeBron’s stat line be next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UTUJIsTahH – 8:57 PM
More on this storyline
Raul Barrigon: Austin Reaves joins LeBron James as the only Team USA players with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists at the World Cup since 1994. #Lakers #TeamUSA -via Twitter @BarriHoopsHype / August 28, 2023
Standing under the rim and asking for the ball while LeBron James is about to break the all-time scoring record is the funniest of them all. “I was just running the play,” said Bryant. “That’s the crazy thing about it people don’t understand it that was the play to run. I saw all the cameras come out and I was like, ‘Why are all the cameras out?’ As soon as he made the shot I was like ‘Oh Yeah!’”. -via WROC TV Channel 8 / August 25, 2023
It took us to the end of the podcast to get to LeBron, but Barkley offered a powerful message about the Lakers star, calling LeBron’s story the greatest in sports history. “I don’t get caught up in the silliness of who’s greater, LeBron or Michael or blah, blah, blah. I just think that that’s just easy pickins for guys,” Barkley said on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. “First of all, I think LeBron is a really nice man. I think he’s a really nice man and he’s a really good dude, but I’ll say this: I think his story, it’s the greatest story in sports history. People forget, Kobe Bryant wasn’t very good coming into the NBA. People forget that. And he’s one of the greatest ever, you know. Kevin Garnett struggled. -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
“With the talent that we have 1-through-12 regardless of who it is, we like our chances against anybody,” Reaves said. “The first unit wears down the opponents so quick because of the type of basketball that we play — fast, physical defense. So every time we get in the game, that’s our goal is to turn the intensity up and try to wear out teams.” Josh Hart, who played some of his most effective minutes with the team thus far, and Cameron Johnson were part of some swarming defensive spurts with the “backups.” “Josh is just a winner. People ask what, what position does he play? He just, he plays winner,” Kerr said. -via ESPN / August 28, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Austin Reaves is Team USA’s best player at the World Cup so far. Imagine reading this tweet one year ago. -via Twitter @hoopshype / August 28, 2023