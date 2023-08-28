Austin Reaves leads Team USA in dominant win over Greece

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves either led Team USA or tied for the Team USA lead in the following stats against Greece:
– Points: 15
– Assists: 6
– Steals: 2
– Plus-Minus: +19
– Made Free-Throws: 6 pic.twitter.com/973UjxUZVb – 11:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Austin Reaves takes home the Player of the Game award after USA’s dominant win over Greece 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cJ5WBZJ0gp – 10:52 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Team USA improves to 2-0 in the FIBA World Cup after rolling past Greece in a 109-81 blowout win 🔥
Austin Reaves: 15PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL
Jalen Brunson: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 5-of-5 FG pic.twitter.com/ZGox3vvRj9 – 10:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Team USA 109 Greece 81 Final.
Austin Reaves 15 points.
Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards 13 points each.
Bobby Portis 10 points. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/Rnbp3kOVBk – 10:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves leads Team USA in points (15), assists (6) and steals (2) en route to a 109-81 win over Greece. – 10:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Austin Reaves in 17 minutes:
15 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
2 STL
4-7 FG
Led the team in points and assists. pic.twitter.com/9Lv3lDScTD – 10:28 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve reached the showout portion of Team USA’s blowout over Greece here in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton hit Austin Reaves with a behind-the-back pass in transition. Team USA up 25 with less than 5 minutes to go. – 10:19 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Someone, please tell me why one of the teams with bags didn’t throw one of those said bags at Austin Reaves this summer. – 10:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA leads Greece, 50-37, at the half, with the second-unit trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves combining for 17 early points. First-half box score below: pic.twitter.com/6NW43UvMcI – 9:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA’s second unit is dominating Greece today. Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero, once again, are completely changing a FIBA World Cup game. – 9:13 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Reaves making plays on both ends of the court‼️
(via @FIBAWC)
pic.twitter.com/3rjjg5fzkY – 9:13 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Austin Reaves has been lights-out for Team USA in their exhibitions and group play.
Lakers have an ascending player on a steal of a contract. – 9:08 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AUSTIN REAVES ON BOTH ENDS 😤
The roar in Manila‼️ pic.twitter.com/eTeRYZkrB2 – 9:06 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Even Austin Reaves can’t believe he’s on Team USA silverscreenandroll.com/2023/8/27/2384… via @LakersSBN – 8:23 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A young Austin Reaves fan hopes his day will become special #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/CSlDkllwcO – 8:17 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“This is one of my favorite pictures, honestly.”
Austin Reaves and Tyrese Hailburton break down the dunk behind the viral flick 📸
(via @NBA / IG)
pic.twitter.com/ZBcvioPq7o – 1:41 PM
More on this storyline
Raul Barrigon: Austin Reaves joins LeBron James as the only Team USA players with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists at the World Cup since 1994. #Lakers #TeamUSA -via Twitter @BarriHoopsHype / August 28, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Austin Reaves is Team USA’s best player at the World Cup so far. Imagine reading this tweet one year ago. -via Twitter @hoopshype / August 28, 2023
The USA got the win, 109-81, and clinched a berth in the next round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Monday. The outcome was practically decided in the second period with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 13 points, like he had done in his teenage years against Greece. -via EuroHoops.net / August 28, 2023