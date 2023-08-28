Despite trade request, Damian Lillard still supported by majority of Portland fans

In The Athletic’s survey of Trail Blazers fans, more than 1,600 subscribers were aligned on several key topics: Lillard’s trade request to Miami hasn’t damaged his reputation, but most side with Cronin’s tact of seeking a trade in the best interests of the Blazers, not Lillard. Also, there was overwhelming agreement that Cronin made the right call in determining Scoot Henderson’s talent was too special to trade on draft night.
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler called “Dame Time” on this camper ⌚️
(via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/h42gwXVFSC – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… – 5:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler called “Dame Time” on this camper ⌚️
(via jimmybutler/IG)
pic.twitter.com/uEcCbhocCQ – 5:09 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
#YKWTII ⌚️
👟 #DAME8EXTPLY drops 9/1
#adidasBasketball
🎼 ‘Judgment Day’ from my recently released #DonDOLLA album. pic.twitter.com/1w0bIOCu1l – 3:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… – 1:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA offseason grades: Lakers get top marks; Damian Lillard trade request leaves multiple teams incomplete
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Sunday:
Part 1 Q&A: Playing with Damian Lillard helps Drew Eubanks prepare to work with Phoenix Suns’ Big 3
tinyurl.com/hvcwks3w
Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe battles through injury, helps #Japan stun #Finland in World Cup #Suns #FIBAWC tinyurl.com/bdc5jryx – 9:20 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… Plus: Are there better Lillard offers out there?; Are we forgetting about Kevin Love? – 8:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🚨THE STARTING LINEUP IS BACK🚨
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine are live!
🏀FIBA World Cup Reaction
🏀Latest on Lillard, Harden, & Giannis
🏀Noah Lyles’ Comments
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/U73MToPxph – 7:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat already in a better place, even without a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/27/ask… – 5:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
One of the weakest arguments against Damian Lillard’s trade request is that he signed a contract extension.
Let’s revisit that 2022 summer day in Las Vegas.
Lillard made it clear that he signed because Joe Cronin, Jody Allen and Chauncey Billups convinced him they were… pic.twitter.com/wx1PnhGkKr – 4:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
One of the weakest arguments against Damian Lillard’s trade request is that he signed a contract extension.
Let’s revisit that 2022 summer day in Las Vegas.
Lillard made it clear that he signed because Joe Cronin, Jody Allen and Chauncey Billups convinced him they were… pic.twitter.com/bvUylvieJR – 4:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
One of the weakest arguments against Damian Lillard’s trade request is that he signed a contract extension.
Let’s revisit that 2022 summer in Las Vegas.
Lillard made it clear that he signed because Joe Cronin, Jody Allen and Chauncey Billups convinced him they were committed… pic.twitter.com/2XsJYuwbmL – 4:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Part 1 Q&A: Playing with Damian Lillard helps Drew Eubanks prepare to work with Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 #Suns #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Are Heat already in a better place, even without a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/27/ask… – 11:52 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Are Heat already in a better place, even without a Lillard trade? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/27/ask… Plus: Herro as a bucket; Lillard won’t stand for sitting. – 8:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Blazers clowning the Heat-Lillard process? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/26/ask… – 8:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Giannis, Heat, Lillard and the vortex of the NBA unknown creating quite the summer sizzle sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/26/ira… – 8:24 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Explained to my wife how/why a 24-year-old star quarterback could play at Wake Forest last year and Notre Dame this year, she said, “So it’s like professional football.”
I couldn’t disagree. – 6:04 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🫡 @AppleMusic for all of the #DonDOLLA playlist love!
📲 music.apple.com/us/album/don-d… pic.twitter.com/n6L58RaTzN – 3:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This atmosphere in Dublin is electric. Locals gotta love having Notre Dame in town 🍻
And it’s good to hear my friend @NoahEagle15 on the call for NBC. – 2:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Giannis, Heat, Lillard and the vortex of the NBA unknown creating quite the summer sizzle. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/26/ira… – 12:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Are the Blazers clowning the Heat-Lillard process? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/26/ask… – 11:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Giannis, Heat, Lillard and the vortex of the NBA unknown creating quite the summer sizzle. Do Antetokounmpo’s comments create pause for Pat Riley? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/26/ira… Plus: Tryout season; Arenas says; Kobe moment; Nunn’s waiting game, more. – 8:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Are the Blazers clowning the Heat-Lillard process? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/26/ask… Plus: Playoff Lillard; where the current roster rates. – 8:03 AM
More on this storyline
Fans still love Lillard (see question Nos. 2 and 3), but just 13.5 percent believe he should be able to dictate where he is traded. Lillard’s representation has indicated he wants only to be traded to Miami, but Cronin has stated that he will seek the best offer, a tactic with which more than 80 percent of Portland fans agree. -via The Athletic / August 28, 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the responses said Lillard’s trade request did not change their opinion of him, which speaks to how deeply the star resonated with the fan base during his 11 seasons in Portland. However, he did not escape this saga unscathed as 31.5 percent said they like him less after the trade request, and four percent said they are no longer a fan. -via The Athletic / August 28, 2023
Before today, there had been seven shoes released since Lillard’s deal was signed with Adidas. However, Adidas announced on Monday that the newest shoe in the Lillard line, the DAME 8 EXTPLY, will become available to purchase on September 1st. -via Clutch Points / August 28, 2023