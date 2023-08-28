French national team GM Boris Diaw on Joel Embiid: It's not a pursuit, it's about people who want to come

Are you going to be more aggressive in your Joel Embiid pursuit? French national team general manager Boris Diaw: I’m not aggressive person per se (laughs). I don’t think it’s a pursuit. It’s about people who want to come. Some people come or don’t come to the national team for different reasons. He’s a special case for his own reasons. I don’t think there’s a way to be aggressive in our part.
France NT GM Boris Diaw addressed the early elimination from the World Cup & was asked about Thomas Heurtel's absence & Joel Embiid's potential recruitment.
He also gave his perspective on Noah Lyles' recent comment
After a shocking World Cup elimination, French national team general manager Boris Diaw opened up on the upset, Joel Embiid, Thomas Heurtel, the "Russia Ban" and Nicolas Batum's comments on "political decisions"
Tyler Herro and Joel Embiid putting in off-season work together
France could have Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama in the 2024 Olympics so they're straight
Inside leak from France NT headquarters after a loss versus Latvia
Will we see Joel Embiid suiting up France jersey after all?
On the plus side for France, it's probably gonna be easier for them to sell Rudy Gobert on coming off the bench for Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid next summer after this debacle.
Embiid: Hinting he wants out of Philly after Harden
Giannis: Interview says he won't sign new deal if unhappy
Jokić:
Boris Diaw: I don’t think it’s one answer to our team. It’s not “OK one magical that’s going to change everything”. Like I said, the problem to this competition isn’t who was here and who wasn’t there. I think that it’s that with the team that we had that should have done better than what we did. And that means that it’s the fault of everybody. I’m not saying it’s the only coaches, or the players, or the managers, or the stuff. It’s that with the team we had we should’ve done better. -via EuroHoops.net / August 28, 2023
USA star sprinter Noah Lyles said that it’s a mistake to call the NBA champions world champions because they don’t face global competition. As a former NBA champion (2014 with the San Antonio Spurs) what do you think about it? Boris Diaw: I understand why he [Noah -Lyles] is saying that. Personally, when I became an NBA champion, I liked to call myself an NBA champion and not a world champion because this is not a World Championship. But, historically, the team that’d win the NBA would be the best team in the world. Club team, not national team. -via EuroHoops.net / August 28, 2023
Boris Diaw spoke about his time with the Spurs, coach Popovich, and fellow Frenchman Tony Parker. “It was an amazing era.” Diaw said. “The last three Hall of Fame classes we’ve had players from the Spurs. You can see how many great people came from this great organization.” -via Spurs Wire / August 13, 2023
Brady Hawk: Tyler Herro x Joel Embiid still in the lab pic.twitter.com/pBHdRCa70o -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / August 27, 2023
Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid has never made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals in his seven active years with the 76ers, and after living through the Ben Simmons drama, he may not be excited about a Harden-Morey reality show. A number of sources with ties to the club have said Embiid’s motivation leans more toward personal than team goals, and the Sixers source said, “There’s a lot of truth to that. But the guy is a legit major force in this league, and there ain’t too many of those. And now that he’s got his MVP, the next thing a guy looks at is legacy — and legacy is all about winning.” -via Heavy.com / August 23, 2023