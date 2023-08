French national team GM Boris Diaw on Joel Embiid: It's not a pursuit, it's about people who want to come

USA star sprinter Noah Lyles said that it’s a mistake to call the NBA champions world champions because they don’t face global competition. As a former NBA champion (2014 with the San Antonio Spurs) what do you think about it? Boris Diaw: I understand why he [Noah -Lyles] is saying that. Personally, when I became an NBA champion, I liked to call myself an NBA champion and not a world champion because this is not a World Championship. But, historically, the team that’d win the NBA would be the best team in the world. Club team, not national team. -via EuroHoops.net / August 28, 2023