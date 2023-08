Lakers, Knicks possible Giannis Antetokounmpo destinations if he decides to leave Milwaukee

That’s an intriguing point you brought up about narratives. How do you view the reports suggesting your NBA career is solely due to your brother? Does it genuinely bother you, or do you keep those comments as personal motivation, similar to Kyle Hines and his critics? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: I have two things to say. Everybody has their opinion. But the only time it hurts you is when it’s true. If it’s true, it hurts you. But at the same time, if you know my journey… Bro, I didn’t have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn’t have anything to eat. I’m a son of immigrants. Regarding some articles, you have to understand that sometimes it’s very kind of like… We live in a very competitive space, and you kind of know what’s going on. If you’re doing something good, what was the reason for that report? Who was trying to prove what? I didn’t say anything controversial. I don’t do anything controversial. I just do my job and go home. So what’s the reason? -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023