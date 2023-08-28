Lakers, Knicks possible Giannis Antetokounmpo destinations if he decides to leave Milwaukee

The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… – 1:03 PM
ASK IRA: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… – 1:03 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Did this Giannis/Knicks segment with Stephen A in early July and I’m just leaving it here.
youtu.be/8CCy2wu0TvY?si… – 12:48 PM
Did this Giannis/Knicks segment with Stephen A in early July and I’m just leaving it here.
youtu.be/8CCy2wu0TvY?si… – 12:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The situation is pretty clear for Greek National team. The game vs. New Zeeland is a win or go home game. Everyone in the team knows the task. Everyone will be ready to compete on Wednesday. Including Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
On @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC
sportal.gr/blogs/article/… – 12:32 PM
The situation is pretty clear for Greek National team. The game vs. New Zeeland is a win or go home game. Everyone in the team knows the task. Everyone will be ready to compete on Wednesday. Including Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
On @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC
sportal.gr/blogs/article/… – 12:32 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
My prediction was 53-29 given uncertainty of new coaching staff, aging core, and lack of obvious breakout talent. I think Giannis/Khris will be better and Jrue/Brook slightly worse in reg season. – 12:00 PM
My prediction was 53-29 given uncertainty of new coaching staff, aging core, and lack of obvious breakout talent. I think Giannis/Khris will be better and Jrue/Brook slightly worse in reg season. – 12:00 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Crowder’s 22/23 will mostly be remembered for playoff no-show, but he was really effective in limited reg season run (479/.433/.833 splits all career-bests). I expect he’ll slim down to play more SF but best role still as PF in Giannis C lineups (only 60 poss in 22/23)… – 11:59 AM
Crowder’s 22/23 will mostly be remembered for playoff no-show, but he was really effective in limited reg season run (479/.433/.833 splits all career-bests). I expect he’ll slim down to play more SF but best role still as PF in Giannis C lineups (only 60 poss in 22/23)… – 11:59 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Offensively Giannis dominated by attacking rim at higher rate even with sky-high usage as Middleton worked his way back. But efficiency was hurt by major struggles outside RA — thru ASB he was shooting 21% (!?!) on non-rim paint FGA. Weirdly he shot 44% AFTER spraining his wrist. – 11:59 AM
Offensively Giannis dominated by attacking rim at higher rate even with sky-high usage as Middleton worked his way back. But efficiency was hurt by major struggles outside RA — thru ASB he was shooting 21% (!?!) on non-rim paint FGA. Weirdly he shot 44% AFTER spraining his wrist. – 11:59 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis getting back to his 21/22 shooting on non-rim 2s would be really big — he was over 40% in floater and midrange area that year before regressing majorly last year. Not to mention his FT% falling from 72% to 65% (which cost him 1 ppg). pic.twitter.com/fJJOlm7OJD – 11:59 AM
Giannis getting back to his 21/22 shooting on non-rim 2s would be really big — he was over 40% in floater and midrange area that year before regressing majorly last year. Not to mention his FT% falling from 72% to 65% (which cost him 1 ppg). pic.twitter.com/fJJOlm7OJD – 11:59 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Forcing TOs not just about defense either — Bucks fell to 29th in pts added in transition last year despite Giannis leading NBA in transition PPG (9.3). Raptors were top 5 each of last 5 seasons so expect more aggression/gambling from Bucks. – 11:59 AM
Forcing TOs not just about defense either — Bucks fell to 29th in pts added in transition last year despite Giannis leading NBA in transition PPG (9.3). Raptors were top 5 each of last 5 seasons so expect more aggression/gambling from Bucks. – 11:59 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA is moving on to the second round of the World Cup, which is no surprise. Smashing Greece, sans Giannis, was not much of a shock either. Here’s what happened Monday in Manila, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4812507/2023/0… – 10:53 AM
Team USA is moving on to the second round of the World Cup, which is no surprise. Smashing Greece, sans Giannis, was not much of a shock either. Here’s what happened Monday in Manila, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4812507/2023/0… – 10:53 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson 3.
Team USA closing out Greece, up 107-78 late in 4th quarter.
Johnson felt he got fouled.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo feeling Johnson hit him on the forehead on the follow through. #Suns #Bucks #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/qmGcpeX5cj – 10:31 AM
Former Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson 3.
Team USA closing out Greece, up 107-78 late in 4th quarter.
Johnson felt he got fouled.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo feeling Johnson hit him on the forehead on the follow through. #Suns #Bucks #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/qmGcpeX5cj – 10:31 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets a dunk over Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/QIEIdin0EU – 10:23 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets a dunk over Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/QIEIdin0EU – 10:23 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
With the recent contract questions, should the Chicago Bulls try to target Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point in the future? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/chi… – 10:00 AM
With the recent contract questions, should the Chicago Bulls try to target Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point in the future? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/chi… – 10:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jaren Jackson Jr. made sure to let Thanasis Antetokounmpo know – he’s not welcome under 🇺🇸 Team USA basket 😳🫣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/ZiPDo0bqF4 – 9:03 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. made sure to let Thanasis Antetokounmpo know – he’s not welcome under 🇺🇸 Team USA basket 😳🫣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/ZiPDo0bqF4 – 9:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back rejections on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
(via @usabasketball)
pic.twitter.com/ONaivEWlry – 9:02 AM
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back rejections on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
(via @usabasketball)
pic.twitter.com/ONaivEWlry – 9:02 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back blocks on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
(via @usabasketball)
pic.twitter.com/ONaivEWlry – 9:00 AM
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back blocks on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
(via @usabasketball)
pic.twitter.com/ONaivEWlry – 9:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… Plus: Are there better Lillard offers out there?; Are we forgetting about Kevin Love? – 8:24 AM
Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… Plus: Are there better Lillard offers out there?; Are we forgetting about Kevin Love? – 8:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🚨THE STARTING LINEUP IS BACK🚨
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine are live!
🏀FIBA World Cup Reaction
🏀Latest on Lillard, Harden, & Giannis
🏀Noah Lyles’ Comments
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/U73MToPxph – 7:02 AM
🚨THE STARTING LINEUP IS BACK🚨
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine are live!
🏀FIBA World Cup Reaction
🏀Latest on Lillard, Harden, & Giannis
🏀Noah Lyles’ Comments
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/U73MToPxph – 7:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ahead of today’s game vs. Greece, Bobby Portis shared a special message to his Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo at @SportalgrG.
“It’s gonna be fun playing against you man. Can’t wait to go head-to-head. It’s gonna be something we can talk forever”. #FIBAWC #FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/90aLx1s8JI – 4:38 AM
Ahead of today’s game vs. Greece, Bobby Portis shared a special message to his Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo at @SportalgrG.
“It’s gonna be fun playing against you man. Can’t wait to go head-to-head. It’s gonna be something we can talk forever”. #FIBAWC #FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/90aLx1s8JI – 4:38 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Bobby Portis & Tyrese Haliburton talked to @SdnaGr about USA – Greece game. How Team USA is going to approach it? Would it be a bigger challenge for them if Giannis was available? #FIBAWC
Story: bit.ly/3KWGyBq. #USABMNT #HellasBasketball – 3:44 AM
Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Bobby Portis & Tyrese Haliburton talked to @SdnaGr about USA – Greece game. How Team USA is going to approach it? Would it be a bigger challenge for them if Giannis was available? #FIBAWC
Story: bit.ly/3KWGyBq. #USABMNT #HellasBasketball – 3:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo responded to his critics who say that he’s in the NBA only because of his brother Giannis 🤫
He also talked about how close he was to joining Knicks, what convinced him to stay in Milwaukee & upcoming #FIBAWC matchup vs. Team USA:
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 2:00 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo responded to his critics who say that he’s in the NBA only because of his brother Giannis 🤫
He also talked about how close he was to joining Knicks, what convinced him to stay in Milwaukee & upcoming #FIBAWC matchup vs. Team USA:
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 2:00 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo addressed the controversial report and those who question his ability to play in the NBA in an extensive interview with @BasketNews_com
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 1:37 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo addressed the controversial report and those who question his ability to play in the NBA in an extensive interview with @BasketNews_com
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 1:37 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo said he was close to signing with the Knicks, but Adrian Griffin played an important role in his choice to remain in Milwaukee:
“He said he appreciates the way I play, and values it. Hearing the coach & everything… I thought this was the place for me.” – 1:26 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo said he was close to signing with the Knicks, but Adrian Griffin played an important role in his choice to remain in Milwaukee:
“He said he appreciates the way I play, and values it. Hearing the coach & everything… I thought this was the place for me.” – 1:26 AM
More on this storyline
That’s an intriguing point you brought up about narratives. How do you view the reports suggesting your NBA career is solely due to your brother? Does it genuinely bother you, or do you keep those comments as personal motivation, similar to Kyle Hines and his critics? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: I have two things to say. Everybody has their opinion. But the only time it hurts you is when it’s true. If it’s true, it hurts you. But at the same time, if you know my journey… Bro, I didn’t have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn’t have anything to eat. I’m a son of immigrants. Regarding some articles, you have to understand that sometimes it’s very kind of like… We live in a very competitive space, and you kind of know what’s going on. If you’re doing something good, what was the reason for that report? Who was trying to prove what? I didn’t say anything controversial. I don’t do anything controversial. I just do my job and go home. So what’s the reason? -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023
Harrison Wind: Charles Barkley: “With all the BS that goes on in the NBA, what the Nuggets and the Joker accomplished just made me feel good. No super team, no drama.” “Joker and Giannis, they make me feel good about my sport.” pic.twitter.com/pdk7hcRK1J -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / August 27, 2023
The Warriors could have the pieces to make any move work, too. While Golden State traded potential young star Jordan Poole to the Wizards for Chris Paul, they still can package Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga (and potentially Paul’s contact, which is nonguaranteed for 2024-25) along with a bevy of draft picks and swaps — the only future first round pick the Warriors don’t control is next year’s, meaning they could send up to six first rounders. In the current dynasty era, the Warriors have already added a top league star to their core once before, signing Kevin Durant as a free agent in 2016. That move has allowed Warriors fans to think it could happen again, even if many thoughts weren’t likely. -via San Jose Mercury-News / August 25, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Mike Budenholzer, Trade, Adrian Griffin, Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks