Slovenia improves to 2-0 after another great game by Luka Doncic

Besides debuting in the World Cup,Luka Doncic finally returned to action on Saturday in Japan. He last played in early April, since the Dallas Mavericks missed the cut for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. “There is no difference,” he replied on the premature conclusion of the NBA campaign possibly adding more focus to international duties, “Every time I can play for the national team, I will play. Representing your country, you are always motivated, no matter what happens in the season. Obviously, it was disappointing that we could not make the Playoffs, but playing for your country is special. It is from the heart. And representing your country, it is amazing.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023