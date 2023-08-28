Slovenia improves to 2-0 after another great game by Luka Doncic

After pouring in 37 points in Gameday 1 of Group F, Luka Doncic was in brilliant form to continue the 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign pushing Slovenia to yet another win, 88-67, in Okinawa Arena Monday. Finally returning to action in Japan, following the premature ending to the 2022-23 season with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic dropped 34 points with 9/20 from the field in just under 32 minutes. Adding ten rebounds, six assists, and three steals generated a game-high efficiency rating of 36.
Luka Doncic in his first 2 games at 2023 FIBA World Cup:
37 points vs Venezuela
34 points vs Georgia
Doncic is the first player to score 30+ points in each of his first 2 games at a FIBA World Cup since Dirk Nowitzki in 2002. – 10:13 AM
Luka in his last two World Cup games for Slovenia 🤯
▪️ 34 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL
▪️ 37 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/M9ivZlI10B – 9:38 AM
🇸🇮 LUKA DONCIC HAS NOW SCORED 71 POINTS IN 2 GAMES 🤯
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/w1Em3dpXsY – 9:33 AM
Thru 2 games Luka:
35.5 pts/8.5 rebs/6 assts. 52.6% FG/5-17 3pt/26-33 FT 78.8% – 9:33 AM
Luka Doncic drives Slovenia to a 2-0 start #FIBAWC #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1545… – 9:31 AM
Luka Doncic today:
34 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
3 STL
Averaging 36/9/6 in the first two games of FIBA competition. pic.twitter.com/DwklTeCjbe – 9:23 AM
Luka’s night should be done. Slovenia up 19 w/6:00 left. 32-10-6-3 stls. – 9:17 AM
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic making Dirk Nowitzki’s present felt here 🤩 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/dcdnBHIsM8 – 9:16 AM
Thru 3: Slovenia 63-50 over Georgia. Luka 29-10-5-3 stls. Slovenia shot 1 FTA (Luka and 1) after shooting 26 FTA in 1st half. 8-18 FG, 2-8 3pt, 11-15 FT – 9:06 AM
Luka out top is fun. Luka on the block is absolutely devastating – 8:54 AM
Luka Doncic’s first half
19 points (10/14 FT), 5 rebounds, 3 assists
#FIBAWC #WinforAll
pic.twitter.com/8wuZC1ABYq – 8:34 AM
Luka 19-5-3. Slovenia 45-33 at half. 10-14 FT (23-30 in 1st 6 qtrs of @FIBAWC 76.7%) – 8:28 AM
Luka Doncic IS HYPED as he finishes the first half vs 🇬🇪 Georgia in style 🔥
19 PTS
5 REB
3 AST
10/14 FT
20 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/iVDjGkUA0h – 8:28 AM
That was big for Slovenia to get a little separation with Luka on the bench, Luka back now and the lead is up to 13 with just over a minute left first half
#FIBAWC – 8:21 AM
Another day – another Luka Doncic highlight 🥱
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/giArs19Co3 – 8:11 AM
Georgia did not score a FG for 1st 5:55 and trailed 14-4. But went on a 13-2 run to end qtr and lead 17-16. Luka has 12 of Slovenia 16 Inc 8-11 FT. His teammates need to help – 8:00 AM
If all goes right here, Luka will play only about 25 minutes as Slovenia is dominating Georgia early. Luka an early 10 pts and 2 assists as Slovenia up 10 – 7:48 AM
On the opposite end, the team guided by Ilias Zouros was forced down to 1-1. San Antonio Spurs big Sandro Mamukelashvili packing 21 points and seven rebounds was not enough to prevent the loss. Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic had seven points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, three assists, and one block. -via EuroHoops.net / August 28, 2023
Besides debuting in the World Cup,Luka Doncic finally returned to action on Saturday in Japan. He last played in early April, since the Dallas Mavericks missed the cut for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. “There is no difference,” he replied on the premature conclusion of the NBA campaign possibly adding more focus to international duties, “Every time I can play for the national team, I will play. Representing your country, you are always motivated, no matter what happens in the season. Obviously, it was disappointing that we could not make the Playoffs, but playing for your country is special. It is from the heart. And representing your country, it is amazing.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
Matt Williams: Luka Doncic had 37 points today against Venezuela in the FIBA World Cup. That is the most points in a FIBA World Cup game since Yanick Moreira for Angola in 2014 vs Australia (had 38). Doncic shot 9-10 in the paint as well. -via Twitter @StatsWilliams / August 26, 2023