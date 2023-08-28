Thanasis Antetokounmpo undergoes MRI on left abductor

Harris Stavrou: It’s 1:06 am here in Manila and Thanasis Antetokounmpo is undergoing an MRI after he felt a discomfort on his left adductor in Greece’s game against USA.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The situation is pretty clear for Greek National team. The game vs. New Zeeland is a win or go home game. Everyone in the team knows the task. Everyone will be ready to compete on Wednesday. Including Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson 3.
Team USA closing out Greece, up 107-78 late in 4th quarter.
Johnson felt he got fouled.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo feeling Johnson hit him on the forehead on the follow through. #Suns #Bucks #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/qmGcpeX5cj – 10:31 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets a dunk over Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/QIEIdin0EU – 10:23 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thanasis mean-mugging after his dunk cuts the lead to 28 is peak Thanasis – 10:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jaren Jackson Jr. made sure to let Thanasis Antetokounmpo know – he’s not welcome under 🇺🇸 Team USA basket 😳🫣
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back rejections on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back blocks on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Thanasis just got Jaren Jackson Jr.’ed on a dunk try. My goodness. – 8:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo responded to his critics who say that he’s in the NBA only because of his brother Giannis 🤫
He also talked about how close he was to joining Knicks, what convinced him to stay in Milwaukee & upcoming #FIBAWC matchup vs. Team USA:
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 2:00 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo addressed the controversial report and those who question his ability to play in the NBA in an extensive interview with @BasketNews_com
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 1:37 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo said he was close to signing with the Knicks, but Adrian Griffin played an important role in his choice to remain in Milwaukee:
“He said he appreciates the way I play, and values it. Hearing the coach & everything… I thought this was the place for me.” – 1:26 AM
Christos Tsaltas: Ahead of today’s game vs. Greece, Bobby Portis shared a special message to his Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo at @SportalgrG. “It’s gonna be fun playing against you man. Can’t wait to go head-to-head. It’s gonna be something we can talk forever”. #FIBAWC #FeartheDeer -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 28, 2023
Many were surprised by Shams Charania’s report suggesting you were getting some big interest from the Knicks. Just how close were you to leaving Milwaukee for New York? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Close. Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time… I want to play. You always want to play and feel important. And at the same time, you want, like… It’s just because of how I am as a player. That would be different if I were in Europe and any other team. But now it became a little bit more like, oh, okay, he’s on the team because… But I was like: you know what? No. Why would I do this? -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023
Was there a specific conversation that had a major influence on your decision? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: I was in Greece all the time. So, while I was in Greece, I didn’t talk about free agency… So, only Giannis had the power to influence your choice… Thanasis Antetokounmpo: No, but not only Giannis… We have a great culture in Milwaukee. We have great stuff. And just with the change and everything... Two years ago, when I hit the free agency and signed a two-year deal, many teams wanted to give me an opportunity. And back then, I thought I was part of a winning culture and a winning team. But at the same time, I wanted an opportunity to help the team in any way that I could. But most importantly, for the player, it is very important not to let anybody else create a narrative for you. And if someone starts creating a narrative… No, no, no. This is not who I am. This is not what we do. -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023