Thanasis Antetokounmpo undergoes MRI on left abductor

Was there a specific conversation that had a major influence on your decision? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: I was in Greece all the time. So, while I was in Greece, I didn’t talk about free agency… So, only Giannis had the power to influence your choice… Thanasis Antetokounmpo: No, but not only Giannis… We have a great culture in Milwaukee. We have great stuff. And just with the change and everything.. . Two years ago, when I hit the free agency and signed a two-year deal, many teams wanted to give me an opportunity. And back then, I thought I was part of a winning culture and a winning team. But at the same time, I wanted an opportunity to help the team in any way that I could. But most importantly, for the player, it is very important not to let anybody else create a narrative for you. And if someone starts creating a narrative… No, no, no. This is not who I am. This is not what we do. -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023