Thanasis Antetokounmpo was close to signing with the Knicks

Many were surprised by Shams Charania’s report suggesting you were getting some big interest from the Knicks. Just how close were you to leaving Milwaukee for New York? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Close. Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time… I want to play. You always want to play and feel important. And at the same time, you want, like… It’s just because of how I am as a player. That would be different if I were in Europe and any other team. But now it became a little bit more like, oh, okay, he’s on the team because… But I was like: you know what? No. Why would I do this?
Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ahead of today’s game vs. Greece, Bobby Portis shared a special message to his Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo at @SportalgrG.
“It’s gonna be fun playing against you man. Can’t wait to go head-to-head. It’s gonna be something we can talk forever”. #FIBAWC #FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/90aLx1s8JI – 4:38 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo responded to his critics who say that he’s in the NBA only because of his brother Giannis 🤫
He also talked about how close he was to joining Knicks, what convinced him to stay in Milwaukee & upcoming #FIBAWC matchup vs. Team USA:
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 2:00 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo addressed the controversial report and those who question his ability to play in the NBA in an extensive interview with @BasketNews_com
basketnews.com/news-193784-th… – 1:37 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo said he was close to signing with the Knicks, but Adrian Griffin played an important role in his choice to remain in Milwaukee:
“He said he appreciates the way I play, and values it. Hearing the coach & everything… I thought this was the place for me.” – 1:26 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Greek National team started the 2023 #FIBAWC victorious and a big reason behind was Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
His energy level was really high, setting the tone on the floor. That’s all his team needs from him.
Story on @SportalgrG. #HellasBasketball
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 3:34 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis’ energy. That’s all you need in every single basketball game! #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC – 5:28 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After a sluggish start, Greece took over. Thanasis Antetokounmpo brought energy, Rogkavopoulos made a 3 and defense control the pace. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC – 5:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo received the biggest applause at the Mall of Asia Arena during the Greek National team presentation. Philippine fans love Thanasty! #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC #FeartheDeer – 4:34 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo warming up with some corner 3s ahead of the game vs. Jordan. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC #FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/9Z6Thf9FW4 – 3:44 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ultimately, I sat down with the new coach [Adrian Griffin]. During the free agency, I was off in Greece. But I sat down with the new coach and talked with him. He said he appreciates the way I play, he values my game. You know, every coach has a different opinion of everybody. But when I picked the teams, hearing the coach and everything… I thought this was the place for me. And obviously, the Milwaukee fanbase has been… You don’t know how much I love the Bucks, their fanbase, and how the city has embraced my family for so many years. So it was kind of a no-brainer. But at the same time, I’m an athlete, and you want to feel important. You want to feel a part of the team. And sometimes there are other places where they want to provide you with an opportunity, just show us what you got. -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023
Was there a specific conversation that had a major influence on your decision? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: I was in Greece all the time. So, while I was in Greece, I didn’t talk about free agency… So, only Giannis had the power to influence your choice… Thanasis Antetokounmpo: No, but not only Giannis… We have a great culture in Milwaukee. We have great stuff. And just with the change and everything... Two years ago, when I hit the free agency and signed a two-year deal, many teams wanted to give me an opportunity. And back then, I thought I was part of a winning culture and a winning team. But at the same time, I wanted an opportunity to help the team in any way that I could. But most importantly, for the player, it is very important not to let anybody else create a narrative for you. And if someone starts creating a narrative… No, no, no. This is not who I am. This is not what we do. -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023
That’s an intriguing point you brought up about narratives. How do you view the reports suggesting your NBA career is solely due to your brother? Does it genuinely bother you, or do you keep those comments as personal motivation, similar to Kyle Hines and his critics? Thanasis Antetokounmpo: I have two things to say. Everybody has their opinion. But the only time it hurts you is when it’s true. If it’s true, it hurts you. But at the same time, if you know my journey… Bro, I didn’t have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn’t have anything to eat. I’m a son of immigrants. Regarding some articles, you have to understand that sometimes it’s very kind of like… We live in a very competitive space, and you kind of know what’s going on. If you’re doing something good, what was the reason for that report? Who was trying to prove what? I didn’t say anything controversial. I don’t do anything controversial. I just do my job and go home. So what’s the reason? -via BasketNews / August 28, 2023