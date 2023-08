Ben Simmons wants to play in 2024 Olympics

Ben Simmons: I’m now with [agent] Bernie [Lee], so I feel like that played a big part. Him just being very involved with what was going on and figuring it out. We had a few tests done. I had herniated left and right side of my back, which was why I wasn’t able to put muscle onto my right leg or do anything like that and play the way I usually know how to play. And then took this summer to really just focus on that, get the right people around me, surround myself with people that were just going to help me get to the right place. This is the best I’ve felt in like two years . I could barely sleep in [private] cars [rides]. Couldn’t really drive to games. It was every day, little things. And that was also the frustrating part about it knowing the outside world doesn’t know. My teammates, maybe they might think a certain way, but they also saw me out there moving, so I don’t know. -via Andscape / August 29, 2023