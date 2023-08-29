Ben Simmons wants to play in 2024 Olympics

Your body is not in condition to play in the World Cup right now. Are you thinking 2024 Olympics in Paris at all for Australia? Ben Simmons: Yeah, for sure. Olympics? Yeah, 100%. And that’s what I want to do next year. Have you told Australian basketball officials of these hopes? Ben Simmons: I’ll let you break the news. I want to play. That’s the other thing. I get messages from Australian people like, ‘Yo, you should be playing right now. [Houston Rockets center] Jock Landale is playing right now.’ To me, I’m going to play when I’m ready. There hasn’t really been a time where I’ve been prepared and ready physically. But next year, my goal is to be on the Olympic team.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons says he expects the Nets to play him at point guard this season:
“Point guard. That’s who I am. As much as people say, ‘Fix this, fix that.’ No, I’m a point guard. When I was playing at that [high] level, nobody was really saying anything to me.”
(Via @MarcJSpears) – 2:44 PM
Ben Simmons says he expects the Nets to play him at point guard this season:
“Point guard. That’s who I am. As much as people say, ‘Fix this, fix that.’ No, I’m a point guard. When I was playing at that [high] level, nobody was really saying anything to me.”
(Via @MarcJSpears) – 2:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons says he expects to be ready for the start of the season:
“Definitely. Yeah. The version I’m at now, if I was playing against myself from last season, I would kill him. That’s how I feel.”
(Via @MarcJSpears) – 2:38 PM
Ben Simmons says he expects to be ready for the start of the season:
“Definitely. Yeah. The version I’m at now, if I was playing against myself from last season, I would kill him. That’s how I feel.”
(Via @MarcJSpears) – 2:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Exclusive on @andscape: #Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘locked in’ for comeback from injury. Three-time #NBA All-Star opens up about years with the Philadelphia 76ers, his health, playing for Australia, new #Nets role and more. bit.ly/3L640wf – 2:37 PM
Exclusive on @andscape: #Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘locked in’ for comeback from injury. Three-time #NBA All-Star opens up about years with the Philadelphia 76ers, his health, playing for Australia, new #Nets role and more. bit.ly/3L640wf – 2:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons says he’s progressed to playing 2-on-2:
“I’ve been doing 2-on-2 for two weeks. We started from 1-on-1, minimal contact to start, and now it’s building up. I’m taking hits. I’m doing more movement. There’s some things I do on the court where I’ll do it, see how it… – 2:37 PM
Ben Simmons says he’s progressed to playing 2-on-2:
“I’ve been doing 2-on-2 for two weeks. We started from 1-on-1, minimal contact to start, and now it’s building up. I’m taking hits. I’m doing more movement. There’s some things I do on the court where I’ll do it, see how it… – 2:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons says his body is feeling 100% ahead of the season:
“I don’t think people realize how bad it was (last year) in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor. Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind… – 2:28 PM
Ben Simmons says his body is feeling 100% ahead of the season:
“I don’t think people realize how bad it was (last year) in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor. Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind… – 2:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After his 20-point game over Mexico, Patrick Gardner said the FIBA World Cup prepares him for the physicality in the Brooklyn Nets training camp and admitted he wants to meet and face Ben Simmons at Nets practice sessions. #FIBAWC #NetsWorld @SportalgrG
Soundbite: pic.twitter.com/7CY7cIH7P5 – 7:13 AM
After his 20-point game over Mexico, Patrick Gardner said the FIBA World Cup prepares him for the physicality in the Brooklyn Nets training camp and admitted he wants to meet and face Ben Simmons at Nets practice sessions. #FIBAWC #NetsWorld @SportalgrG
Soundbite: pic.twitter.com/7CY7cIH7P5 – 7:13 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After his 20-point game over Mexico, Patrick Gardner said the FIBA World Cup prepares Jim for the physicality in the Brooklyn Nets training camp and admitted he wants to meet and face Ben Simmons at Nets practice sessions. #FIBAWC #NetsWorld @SportalgrG
Soundbite: pic.twitter.com/WqdHEpP0ce – 7:07 AM
After his 20-point game over Mexico, Patrick Gardner said the FIBA World Cup prepares Jim for the physicality in the Brooklyn Nets training camp and admitted he wants to meet and face Ben Simmons at Nets practice sessions. #FIBAWC #NetsWorld @SportalgrG
Soundbite: pic.twitter.com/WqdHEpP0ce – 7:07 AM
More on this storyline
How would you say your health is, at this point? How is your back? Ben Simmons: I don’t think people realize how bad it was in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor. Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind of crazy for me. But I feel I’m at 100% now. Right now, I’m just building back to where I’m playing. I haven’t played in a while. Just taking hits and getting my body used to that. -via Andscape / August 29, 2023
Ben Simmons: I’m now with [agent] Bernie [Lee], so I feel like that played a big part. Him just being very involved with what was going on and figuring it out. We had a few tests done. I had herniated left and right side of my back, which was why I wasn’t able to put muscle onto my right leg or do anything like that and play the way I usually know how to play. And then took this summer to really just focus on that, get the right people around me, surround myself with people that were just going to help me get to the right place. This is the best I’ve felt in like two years. I could barely sleep in [private] cars [rides]. Couldn’t really drive to games. It was every day, little things. And that was also the frustrating part about it knowing the outside world doesn’t know. My teammates, maybe they might think a certain way, but they also saw me out there moving, so I don’t know. -via Andscape / August 29, 2023
Where are you at the point in your progression in terms of, can you play 1-on-1, 2-on-2, et cetera? Ben Simmons: I’ve been doing 2-on-2 for two weeks. We started from 1-on-1, minimal contact to start, and now it’s building up. I’m taking hits. I’m doing more movement. There’s some things I do on the court where I’ll do it, see how it feels, and then it’s like a process. Your brain’s relearning certain movements and things like that. But I’ve been feeling great and progressing well. So, we’re at 2-on-2 and we’re introducing more bodies on the floor. But I’m in a great place in terms of playing. -via Andscape / August 29, 2023