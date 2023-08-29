Evan Fournier: 'It's not in my hands, if the Knicks want to keep me I'll have to stay'

During the offseason, Fournier revealed that his emotions went even to levels of anger and “hatred” during what he experienced during his 11th NBA campaign, saying that he has absolutely no relationship with Thibodeau. He expressed optimism on being traded but such a thing hasn’t happened so far. Fournier obviously can’t handle a second consecutive campaign like that and being unhappy again because he doesn’t play basketball. “As you know it’s not in my hands. If the Knicks want to keep me, I’ll have to stay, if they want to trade me I’ll have to go.”
After a miserable 2022-23 with the New York Knicks, Evan Fournier hopes for a whole different experience next season
“I want to play again. I want to have success. I know I can help. I know I can play. I know I can do many things”
“It’s not in my hands”
France 🇫🇷 wins first game in Jakarta and Evan Fournier with 17 PTS become top scorer at #FIBAWC with 285 total points, overcoming Nicolas Batum (282) pic.twitter.com/PBsJ9jAobU – 7:37 AM
France star Evan Fournier expressed his frustration over the team’s early World Cup exit while captain Nicolas Batum said he’s scared to go home
Can’t believe a team led by Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nic Batum flamed out in a basketball tournament, gonna need some time to digest this. – 12:25 PM
France was playing without centers, since Rudy Gobert, Moustapha Fall, and Mathias Lessort have been sidelined. Guerschon Yabusele with 18 points and Evan Fournier with 17 were the top scorers of the French team. -via EuroHoops.net / August 29, 2023
France star Evan Fournier stopped when he heard his name and the request to ask a couple of questions after such a heartbreaking result. “We got to go home,” Fournier said. He was the leading scorer of France with a second-straight game, having 27 points on 9-18 shots. “It’s very tough. Very hard. We didn’t think we would leave the tournament like this.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 27, 2023
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆: “We got our ass kicked.” Evan Fournier keeps it real after France’s 30-point loss to Canada. #FIBAWC -via Twitter / August 25, 2023