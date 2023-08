Evan Fournier: 'It's not in my hands, if the Knicks want to keep me I'll have to stay'

During the offseason, Fournier revealed that his emotions went even to levels of anger and “hatred” during what he experienced during his 11th NBA campaign, saying that he has absolutely no relationship with Thibodeau. He expressed optimism on being traded but such a thing hasn’t happened so far. Fournier obviously can’t handle a second consecutive campaign like that and being unhappy again because he doesn’t play basketball. “As you know it’s not in my hands. If the Knicks want to keep me, I’ll have to stay, if they want to trade me I’ll have to go.” Source: EuroHoops.net