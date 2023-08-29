JaVale McGee waived by Dallas

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers. – 4:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! JaVale McGee is reportedly soon to be waived/stretched by the Mavericks. Would a Lakers reunion make sense? Plus, Kobe’s statue unveiling has an official date. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! JaVale McGee is reportedly soon to be waived/stretched by the Mavericks. Would a Lakers reunion make sense? Plus, Kobe’s statue unveiling has an official date. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 22, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are expected to waive-and-stretch veteran center JaVale McGee by the league’s Aug. 31 deadline, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, barring an unforeseen trade that requires the inclusion of McGee’s contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 22, 2023
“JaVale’s not in the Mavericks plans,” Dameris tells ESPN beat reporter Tim MacMahon on the Howdy Partners with Tim MacMahon podcast. “He won’t be on the roster to start the season. He’s either gonna be included in a trade or stretch-and-waived.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023