JaVale McGee waived by Dallas

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers. – 4:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! JaVale McGee is reportedly soon to be waived/stretched by the Mavericks. Would a Lakers reunion make sense? Plus, Kobe’s statue unveiling has an official date. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 22, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are expected to waive-and-stretch veteran center JaVale McGee by the league’s Aug. 31 deadline, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, barring an unforeseen trade that requires the inclusion of McGee’s contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 22, 2023

