Jonas Valanciunas on Pelicans: 'I want to stay longer there'

Thanks to a previous two-year extension tacked onto the final year of the previous term, he is eligible to sign a new deal. Although the pricey contracts of Williamson, Ingram and veteran guard C.J. McCollum, make another agreement near or above Valančiūnas’ current $15 million salary a complicated calculus for Griffin’s front office. “It was a great feeling being the No. 1 seed [in December]. That’s a big accomplishment,” Valančiūnas said. “I want to come back to that. And I want to stay longer there. I like the New Orleans group. I’m ready to go and do it.”
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jonas Valanciunas on Lithuania’s 3-0 record at the #FIBAWC: “You saw that can win the games. We won all those 3 games. I’m happy for that but we’re not done yet. We have big picture ahead of us. Now, we gonna face super strong teams. It’s gonna be fun”. #mesuzlietuva @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/tsAc58lCRo – 12:31 PM
Jonas Valanciunas on Lithuania’s 3-0 record at the #FIBAWC: “You saw that can win the games. We won all those 3 games. I’m happy for that but we’re not done yet. We have big picture ahead of us. Now, we gonna face super strong teams. It’s gonna be fun”. #mesuzlietuva @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/tsAc58lCRo – 12:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jonas Valanciunas on Lithuania’s showcase at the #FIBAWC: “You showed that can win the games. We won all those 3 games. I’m happy for that but we’re not done yet. We have big picture ahead of us. Now, we gonna face super strong teams. It’s gonna be fun”. #mesuzlietuva @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/JuyLumTumH – 12:30 PM
Jonas Valanciunas on Lithuania’s showcase at the #FIBAWC: “You showed that can win the games. We won all those 3 games. I’m happy for that but we’re not done yet. We have big picture ahead of us. Now, we gonna face super strong teams. It’s gonna be fun”. #mesuzlietuva @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/JuyLumTumH – 12:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“It’ will be a very physical game. No predictions”.
Greece vs. New Zeeland game is on the way. Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Donatas Motiejunas, Nikola Ivanovic shared their thoughts at @SportalgrG on the game. #FIBAWC
Story:
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 12:21 PM
“It’ will be a very physical game. No predictions”.
Greece vs. New Zeeland game is on the way. Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Donatas Motiejunas, Nikola Ivanovic shared their thoughts at @SportalgrG on the game. #FIBAWC
Story:
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 12:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans players are now combined 7-1 at #FIBAWC, with all three relevant countries advancing. Jonas Valanciunas, Lithuania remained unbeaten Tuesday by virtue of a 20-point win over Montenegro. Dyson Daniels, Australia advanced by beating Japan. Recap: bit.ly/44pszes pic.twitter.com/OhbHyWEGvi – 12:04 PM
#Pelicans players are now combined 7-1 at #FIBAWC, with all three relevant countries advancing. Jonas Valanciunas, Lithuania remained unbeaten Tuesday by virtue of a 20-point win over Montenegro. Dyson Daniels, Australia advanced by beating Japan. Recap: bit.ly/44pszes pic.twitter.com/OhbHyWEGvi – 12:04 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Jonas Valanciunas has captained Lithuania’s 3-0 start at this World Cup.
He seeks the same contention, including a contract extension, with the Pelicans. “I like the New Orleans group,” Valanciunas told @YahooSports. “I’m ready to go and do it.”
sports.yahoo.com/2023-fiba-worl… – 11:56 AM
Jonas Valanciunas has captained Lithuania’s 3-0 start at this World Cup.
He seeks the same contention, including a contract extension, with the Pelicans. “I like the New Orleans group,” Valanciunas told @YahooSports. “I’m ready to go and do it.”
sports.yahoo.com/2023-fiba-worl… – 11:56 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
I asked Jonas Valanciunas about tomorrow’s Greece vs. New Zeeland game. “Both teams are strong. They proved that they can play good basketball. It’s gonna be a tough match-up. We all gonna spend 2.5 hours on a TV screen or even in the arena. We’re gonna watch that game”. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/jBJEWiRi5t – 11:19 AM
I asked Jonas Valanciunas about tomorrow’s Greece vs. New Zeeland game. “Both teams are strong. They proved that they can play good basketball. It’s gonna be a tough match-up. We all gonna spend 2.5 hours on a TV screen or even in the arena. We’re gonna watch that game”. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/jBJEWiRi5t – 11:19 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lithuania leads 48-40 over Montenegro at halftime.
In the battle of the giants…
Jonas Valanciunas 4 pts, 4 reb, 2-4 FG
Nikola Vucevic 7 pts, 2-6 FG, 2 reb
#FIBAWC #Lithuania #Montenegro – 9:17 AM
Lithuania leads 48-40 over Montenegro at halftime.
In the battle of the giants…
Jonas Valanciunas 4 pts, 4 reb, 2-4 FG
Nikola Vucevic 7 pts, 2-6 FG, 2 reb
#FIBAWC #Lithuania #Montenegro – 9:17 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram (USA), Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) teams are 2-0, have advanced to next phase of group play at 2023 FIBA World Cup. Update on #Pelicans players who are participating in the global competition: bit.ly/44sCy2O pic.twitter.com/FqpLNofjmR – 11:57 AM
Brandon Ingram (USA), Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) teams are 2-0, have advanced to next phase of group play at 2023 FIBA World Cup. Update on #Pelicans players who are participating in the global competition: bit.ly/44sCy2O pic.twitter.com/FqpLNofjmR – 11:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Multiple double-doubles in 3⃣ World Cups over the last 3⃣0⃣ years 😳
Only two players have achieved that:
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
🇵🇷 Jose Ortiz
#FIBAWC #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xJ89ifzvjR – 10:47 AM
Multiple double-doubles in 3⃣ World Cups over the last 3⃣0⃣ years 😳
Only two players have achieved that:
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
🇵🇷 Jose Ortiz
#FIBAWC #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xJ89ifzvjR – 10:47 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Jonas Valanciunas on his expectations ahead of the #FIBAWC 2nd round.
“I expect good things from us, and I expect to go as far as we can. We’re a young team. Now are the real games, not preparation, no more. We just getting better and better”. #LTUBasketball @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/eW4E2GRC7k – 10:31 AM
Asked Jonas Valanciunas on his expectations ahead of the #FIBAWC 2nd round.
“I expect good things from us, and I expect to go as far as we can. We’re a young team. Now are the real games, not preparation, no more. We just getting better and better”. #LTUBasketball @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/eW4E2GRC7k – 10:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jonas Valanciunas today:
15 PTS
11 REB
6-7 FG
Only played 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/o2ZluXD4fg – 9:57 AM
Jonas Valanciunas today:
15 PTS
11 REB
6-7 FG
Only played 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/o2ZluXD4fg – 9:57 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
This is Jonas Valanciunas 🇱🇹 third #FIBAWC with multiple double-doubles. Only him and José Ortiz have accomplished that over the last 30 years.
He has now made 7 double-doubles in the tournament, only Andray Blatche (8) and José Ortiz have made more in the last 30 years pic.twitter.com/JY5k2oWHtR – 9:53 AM
This is Jonas Valanciunas 🇱🇹 third #FIBAWC with multiple double-doubles. Only him and José Ortiz have accomplished that over the last 30 years.
He has now made 7 double-doubles in the tournament, only Andray Blatche (8) and José Ortiz have made more in the last 30 years pic.twitter.com/JY5k2oWHtR – 9:53 AM
More on this storyline
William Guillory: I’d predict some type of deal will be done before the trade deadline to beef up the frontcourt, even if it’s a deal that doesn’t involve Valančiūnas going to another team. But I also would’ve predicted Valančiūnas to be gone this summer, so who knows? But we do know one thing based on the history of this current Pels front office: they won’t force a team-altering in-season trade unless they feel like it’s a deal that will help them substantially. Could Allen do that? I think so. But waiting to see if another name becomes available in the first few months of the season is a worthwhile risk. Nevertheless, the clock is ticking. The Pels have to decide the future of their center position in the next six months, given a core of Ingram, Williamson and McCollum. -via The Athletic / August 29, 2023
“I want to have a feel of basketball, no matter what. Playing, doing some other jobs. Coaching, front office. No matter what, I want to be connected to basketball,” Valančiūnas said. “So that’s what my next step is gonna be.” This offseason offered another taste of the business of the sport, where Valančiūnas’ name featured prominently in New Orleans’ trade conversations. “You can’t be safe all the time and sitting and know where you’re going to be the next day,” Valančiūnas said. “You have to expect everything. There’s no hard feelings. Trades happen. It’s not like an unusual thing.” -via Yahoo! Sports / August 29, 2023
Donatas Urbonas: New Orleans Pelicans VP David Griffin and head coach Willie Green at a FIBA World Cup game between Lithuania and Montenegro to watch Jonas Valanciunas. -via Twitter @Urbodo / August 29, 2023