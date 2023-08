Jonas Valanciunas on Pelicans: 'I want to stay longer there'

William Guillory: I’d predict some type of deal will be done before the trade deadline to beef up the frontcourt, even if it’s a deal that doesn’t involve Valančiūnas going to another team. But I also would’ve predicted Valančiūnas to be gone this summer, so who knows? But we do know one thing based on the history of this current Pels front office: they won’t force a team-altering in-season trade unless they feel like it’s a deal that will help them substantially. Could Allen do that? I think so. But waiting to see if another name becomes available in the first few months of the season is a worthwhile risk. Nevertheless, the clock is ticking. The Pels have to decide the future of their center position in the next six months, given a core of Ingram, Williamson and McCollum. -via The Athletic / August 29, 2023