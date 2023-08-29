Kings interested in JaVale McGee if he clears waivers

Kings interested in JaVale McGee if he clears waivers

Main Rumors

Kings interested in JaVale McGee if he clears waivers

August 29, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the two-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have waived JaVale McGee, which opens a roster spot should they choose to fill it.
mavs.com/mcgee-waived/5:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks released JaVale McGee sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mave…4:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavericks have waived JaVale McGee, per team. – 4:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With the Mavericks officially releasing JaVale McGee, here’s my take last week on if the Warriors should explore a reunion with the 7-footer nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta…4:44 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavs have waived JaVale McGee, per @ShamsCharania.
He will officially be a free agent once he clears the waivers. Where should he play next? pic.twitter.com/jzC5NPDEnq4:41 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! JaVale McGee is reportedly soon to be waived/stretched by the Mavericks. Would a Lakers reunion make sense? Plus, Kobe’s statue unveiling has an official date. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-…11:56 AM

More on this storyline

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Mavericks announced today they have requested waivers on center JaVale McGee.   McGee signed as a free agent with Dallas on July 9, 2022. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games (7 starts) with the Mavericks last season. -via Twitter @MavsPR / August 29, 2023
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 29, 2023
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 22, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home