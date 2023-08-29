Kings interested in JaVale McGee if he clears waivers

Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the two-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the two-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have waived JaVale McGee, which opens a roster spot should they choose to fill it.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks released JaVale McGee sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mave… – 4:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With the Mavericks officially releasing JaVale McGee, here’s my take last week on if the Warriors should explore a reunion with the 7-footer nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 4:44 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavs have waived JaVale McGee, per @ShamsCharania.
He will officially be a free agent once he clears the waivers. Where should he play next? pic.twitter.com/jzC5NPDEnq – 4:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! JaVale McGee is reportedly soon to be waived/stretched by the Mavericks. Would a Lakers reunion make sense? Plus, Kobe’s statue unveiling has an official date. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Mavericks announced today they have requested waivers on center JaVale McGee. McGee signed as a free agent with Dallas on July 9, 2022. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games (7 starts) with the Mavericks last season. -via Twitter @MavsPR / August 29, 2023
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 29, 2023
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 22, 2023