Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's new deal in the Philippines includes NBA-out clause

A Philadelphia-area native who grew up idolizing Bryant, Hollis-Jefferson has cut his hair like Bryant, is wearing an armband like Bryant, wears Bryant’s familiar No. 24 and has mimicked everything from Bryant’s footwork to his free throw routine to his poses after big shots. If he wasn’t left handed, there were moments where you’d genuinely not believe your eyes. “He’s a legend and you can only dream of being compared to someone like him,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “But I’m nowhere near close to Kobe. I’ve tried to be a hard worker like he was and I feel his energy. I also know a lot of people that knew him so I’ve been hearing stories about him my whole life.” -via ESPN / August 29, 2023