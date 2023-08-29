Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's new deal in the Philippines includes NBA-out clause

Donatas Urbonas: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson confirmed he will play in the Philippines for the Tropang Giga next season. “The season ends in February, so I’m open to anyone who wants to call.” He also clarified to BasketNews that his agreement includes an NBA-out clause.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A Philadelphia-area native who grew up idolizing Bryant, Hollis-Jefferson has cut his hair like Bryant, is wearing an armband like Bryant, wears Bryant’s familiar No. 24 and has mimicked everything from Bryant’s footwork to his free throw routine to his poses after big shots. If he wasn’t left handed, there were moments where you’d genuinely not believe your eyes. “He’s a legend and you can only dream of being compared to someone like him,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “But I’m nowhere near close to Kobe. I’ve tried to be a hard worker like he was and I feel his energy. I also know a lot of people that knew him so I’ve been hearing stories about him my whole life.” -via ESPN / August 29, 2023
At just 28, Hollis-Jefferson still has prime basketball years left. He’s hoping his play this summer will get some NBA teams to see his skillset anew and give him another look. “I’m trying to show that I can compete with the best of the best and bring energy to every game,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “I always admired Kobe’s killer mindset and competitive spirit and I’m trying to learn from it.” -via ESPN / August 29, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Rondae Hollis Jefferson: “My best friend Shabazz Napier keeps telling me to get a DNA test, because Kobe is my cousin and I didn’t know it”. #FIBAWC #KobeBryant @SportalgrG -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 28, 2023