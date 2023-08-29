Rudy Gobert shut down for remainder of FIBA World Cup

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Frances rules out Rudy Gobert and Moustapha Fall for the next game, and Mathias Lessort for the remainder of the tournament #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Frances rules out Rudy Gobert and Moustapha Fall for the next game, and Mathias Lessort for the remainder of the tournament #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the very different tournaments that Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are having, and how the sand is always shifting in international basketball. Plus: CANADA! open.substack.com/pub/ziller/p/e… pic.twitter.com/d4zxO6tTAg – 8:47 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Once the sentiment shifted against Rudy Gobert, everything’s gone wrong for him. It’s unbelievable. Can he turn his career around at this point? – 2:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big CONCACAF energy in that France-Latvia 4th quarter between the DeColo ejection and the late foul on Gobert, but also holy crap was France’s 4th quarter offense a disaster. – 1:25 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t believe a team led by Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nic Batum flamed out in a basketball tournament, gonna need some time to digest this. – 12:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On the plus side for France, it’s probably gonna be easier for them to sell Rudy Gobert on coming off the bench for Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid next summer after this debacle. – 11:36 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Rudy Gobert, a couple of months ago: “The end goal is to win the gold medal.”
France just got eliminated in the Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup after two games. – 11:35 AM
Rudy Gobert, a couple of months ago: “The end goal is to win the gold medal.”
Clutch Points: Rudy Gobert has been SHUT DOWN for the remainder of the 2023 FIBA World Cup for France 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AaAkDkvkli -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 29, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: BOOM! France – Latvia 86-88. Latvia remains unbeaten (2-0). Just imagine how far they could go if Kristaps Porzingis was available. The Luca Banchi effect! #Latvia #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/7XTK7uOQR3 -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 27, 2023
Canada parlayed a monster 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists from star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander en route to a dominating 95-65 victory over Rudy Gobert and powerhouse France on Friday. Leading by just three at the break, Canada won the second half by a 27-point margin, putting the game completely out of reach in its World Cup opener versus their Group H foe. -via The Score / August 25, 2023