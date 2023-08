Stephen Curry targeting a similar career length as LeBron James

“He averaged 11 assists for his career. For his career! He is the top. Nobody has done that, okay?” Johnson said. “Finals 9 out of 12 season and two of those seasons he was injured, okay? “The injuries he physically had and then HIV. This man is a born winner. Steps on the floor as a rookie – 42 [points] and 15 [assists] in a closeout game with Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] at home against Dr. J [Julius Erving].” Throughout the discussion, Eddie Johnson praised Magic not only for his unparalleled skill set but also for his humility and humility in the face of ongoing debates. “What Magic has done to this league and how he changed his league with him and [Larry] Bird coming in, give that man his due,” he continued. “Magic is humble though. He doesn’t get caught up in all of this . “He ticked me off one time though when he said that Kobe [Bryant] is the greatest Laker. And I’m like man, look. Some people can go that way however they want to. You’re the greatest, man. You freaking changed this game! But he’s humbled himself in these discussions which blows me away.” -via TalkBasket / August 27, 2023