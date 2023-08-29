Stephen Curry targeting a similar career length as LeBron James

With Steph Curry set to kick off his 15th NBA season, it’s fair to wonder how long the Warriors superstar plans to play in the league. On his recent appearance on the “Gils Arena” podcast, Curry was asked about what his ideal timeline was and if his projected career length would be on par with LeBron James, who is about to enter his 21st season in the NBA. “It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life”, said Curry. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.”
During an April 27 podcast, John Stockton had some words of praise for Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/joh… – 10:00 PM
Charles Barkley believes Steph Curry would have struggled to succeed in the more physical eras of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/cha… – 6:00 PM
Steph Curry revealed that Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga have already been working out together. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/ste… – 1:00 PM
Don’t let LeBron James’ durability distract you from the fact that a silver fox Rudy Fernandez is still out there hooping for Spain. – 9:54 AM
During an April 27 podcast, John Stockton had some words of praise for Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/joh… – 8:00 PM
Steph Curry believes the Dallas Mavericks star is the future face of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 6:00 PM
Charles Barkley says Bad Boy Pistons would “break” Stephen Curry. No, they wouldn’t.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/charl… – 5:49 PM
Charles Barkley believes Steph Curry would have struggled to succeed in the more physical eras of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/cha… – 4:00 PM
During an April 27 podcast, John Stockton had some words of praise for Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/joh… – 11:06 AM
Charles Barkley says Bad Boy Pistons would ‘break’ Stephen Curry, showing absurdity of back-in-my-day romance
cbssports.com/nba/news/charl… – 10:26 AM
The young New York Knicks guard discussed why Steph Curry is so difficult to guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/mil… – 7:00 AM
Steph Curry revealed that Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga have already been working out together. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/ste… – 4:00 AM
“Magic is humble, though. He doesn’t get caught up in all of this.”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 settles the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry point guard debate once and for all #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/G5DFoXUbeI – 7:19 PM
Steph Curry revealed that Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga have already been working out together. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/ste… – 7:05 PM
Bron dancing into Year 21 🕺
The young New York Knicks guard discussed why Steph Curry is so difficult to guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/mil… – 5:05 PM
Charles Barkley believes Steph Curry would have struggled to succeed in the more physical eras of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/cha… – 11:05 AM
Raúl Barrigón: Austin Reaves joins LeBron James as the only Team USA players with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists at the World Cup since 1994. Source: Alberto De Roa. #Lakers #TeamUSA -via Twitter @BarriHoopsHype / August 28, 2023
Standing under the rim and asking for the ball while LeBron James is about to break the all-time scoring record is the funniest of them all. “I was just running the play,” said Bryant. “That’s the crazy thing about it people don’t understand it that was the play to run. I saw all the cameras come out and I was like, ‘Why are all the cameras out?’ As soon as he made the shot I was like ‘Oh Yeah!’”. -via WROC TV Channel 8 / August 25, 2023
Stephen Curry: “I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either. You got the Kobe [Bryant]’s, the Magic [Johnson]’s, Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / August 29, 2023
Clutch Points: “Magic Johnson is the GOAT in what he did in his era… Steph Curry revolutionized the point guard position… There’s gonna be people that come after Steph that challenge his legacy.” Paul George spoke on the recent PG GOAT debate 👀 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/niZA4gQ1nt -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 28, 2023
“He averaged 11 assists for his career. For his career! He is the top. Nobody has done that, okay?” Johnson said. “Finals 9 out of 12 season and two of those seasons he was injured, okay? “The injuries he physically had and then HIV. This man is a born winner. Steps on the floor as a rookie – 42 [points] and 15 [assists] in a closeout game with Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] at home against Dr. J [Julius Erving].” Throughout the discussion, Eddie Johnson praised Magic not only for his unparalleled skill set but also for his humility and humility in the face of ongoing debates. “What Magic has done to this league and how he changed his league with him and [Larry] Bird coming in, give that man his due,” he continued. “Magic is humble though. He doesn’t get caught up in all of this. “He ticked me off one time though when he said that Kobe [Bryant] is the greatest Laker. And I’m like man, look. Some people can go that way however they want to. You’re the greatest, man. You freaking changed this game! But he’s humbled himself in these discussions which blows me away.” -via TalkBasket / August 27, 2023