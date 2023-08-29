Xavier Cooks, Josh Giddey lead Australia to win do-or-die game over Japan

Leading from start to finish, the Boomers went up by a margin of 27 points before settling for the 109-89 victory over Japan in Okinawa Arena Tuesday. Coming off the bench in style, Xavier Cooks posted a 24-point, 16-rebound double-double in Gameday 3 of Group E. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Josh Giddey also recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 assists to go with five rebounds.
Source: EuroHoops.net
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Giddey today:
26 PTS
5 REB
11 AST
10-18 FG
Led Australia in scoring and assists. pic.twitter.com/WfdZNxayrw – 9:04 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey continues to build on his elimination game mythos with 26-11-5 in a blowout win against Japan (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/2023-fib… – 9:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Xavier Cooks (24+16) & Josh Giddey (26+5+11) lead Australia 🇦🇺 to the #FIBAWC second round in 109-89 W vs Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/YmNOUPl5wh – 8:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey displayed his game in fashion against 🇯🇵 Japan 🔥
26 PTS
11 AST
5 REB
✅ Victory
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/J34TWbaN3P – 8:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey displayed his game in fashion against 🇯🇵 Japan 🔥
26 PTS
11 AST
5 REB
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/8rt1wkZHbk – 8:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Josh Giddey displayed his game in fashion against 🇯🇵 Japan 🔥
26 PTS
11 AST
5 REB
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/asbtuSWX3M – 8:50 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No quit from Japan but Australia handle business 109-89 and advance to the next round. They join Germany out of Group E, who beat Finland 101-75 earlier.
Giddey magnificent today with 26 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds.
#FIBAWC – 8:48 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Australia 109, Japan 89
Giddey – 26 points on 10/18 shooting, 11 assists, 5 rebounds
White – 2 points, 1 rebound
Australia advances to the 2nd round – 8:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey 25 points and 11 assists in leading Australia to 106-87 lead over host Japan late in 4th quarter. #FIBAWC . #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/xZxMPHXLbH – 8:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Australia overpowers Japan to book a ticket to the second round
Josh Giddey and Xavier Cooks post monster double-doubles
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1545… – 8:46 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Australia 109, Japan 89
Giddey – 25 points on 10/18 shooting, 11 assists, 5 rebounds
White – 2 points, 1 rebound
Australia advances to the 2nd round – 8:45 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Terrific performance from Josh Giddey. Broke down Japan’s defense over and over with his size. This will boost his confidence for the bracket. – 8:37 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
A few Giddey buckets – including a deep 3 – stop the bleeding for Australia as Japan got dangerously close – 8:37 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Xavier Cooks is good. Have had a bunch of NBA scouts/execs ask me “yeah but what position does he play? What’s the role?”
Here’s the thing: he’s just good at basketball. He knows how to play. Has an innate feel for moving off the ball into dead zones. Good defender. Passes well – 8:32 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Australia 87, Japan 70
Giddey – 16 points on 7/12 shooting, 9 assists, 3 rebounds – 8:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Once again, Josh Giddey is chasing that World Cup’s historic first ever triple-double 🫡
14 PTS
7 AST
3 REB
5/6 2 PT
20 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/TvLRw0zS6z – 7:53 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Australia 57, Japan 35
Giddey – 14 points on 6/8 shooting, 7 assists, 3 rebounds – 7:49 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giddey 3! He has 14-7-3 in 15 mins as Australia leads by 23 points with a little over 2 mins left in the 1st half – 7:44 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
If Giddey adds the rip through to his bag then that’s huge for him
pic.twitter.com/GqjHUc7xZG – 7:34 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Australia 25, Japan 17
Giddey – 7 points on 3/4 shooting, 3 assists, 3 rebounds – 7:27 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Xavier Cooks is putting together a big tournament so far. One of the more productive Boomers on both ends of the floor. A long, long awaited opportunity to play for Australia in a major tournament. – 7:23 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
How did Giddey fit the ball in that tight window to Josh Green sheesh – 7:18 AM
