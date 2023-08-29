Yi Jianlian announces retirement from basketball

Yi Jianlian: Time flies. in the blink of an eye, basketball has been with me for 21 years. After careful consideration, I decided today to officially bid farewell to my basketball career.
Source: Weibo

Sports China: China’s basketball star, 35-year-old Yi Jianlian, announced his retirement on Tuesday via social media. He played 16 seasons for Guangdong in the Chinese Basketball Association and in the NBA for Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks. -via Twitter / August 29, 2023

 

