Anthony Edwards, Team USA blow out Jordan 110-62 to finish pool play 3-0

Wearing an Atlanta Braves hat and a USA Basketball t-shirt, Edwards flashed a smile and said: “He’s probably one of the greatest players (ever), so it’s gonna be tough. But I’m gonna try.” There was a priceless sequence in the third quarter. The Americans had a near breakaway and Edwards was preparing for a crowd-pleasing slam, but Amin Abu Hawwas wouldn’t quite get out of the way. For safety measures, Edwards had to lay it in, and when he landed he looked at Hawwas like “Bro, really? You’re down 35.” Then on the next possession USA stole the ball again, Edwards was fed with no one near him and delivered a tomahawk slam . -via The Athletic / August 30, 2023