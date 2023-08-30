Anthony Edwards, Team USA blow out Jordan 110-62 to finish pool play 3-0

Team USA’s Anthony Edwards and Jordan’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added some spice to what otherwise would have been a low-drama game, staging an American playground-style duel that isn’t normally seen at the FIBA World Cup. The two shooting guards went back-and-forth racking up points and giving the crowd at Mall of Asia Arena something to pay attention to besides the score as Team USA won 110-62 on Wednesday to finish pool play 3-0. The U.S. moves on to the World Cup’s second round and will play Montenegro, which went 2-1 to advance out of its group, on Friday.
Former Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges started his 27th birthday with Team USA’s 1st two points vs. Jordan.
USA wins, 110-62, to finish group play unbeaten, advance in World Cup.
After pulling the wings off of opponents so far at the World Cup, Anthony Edwards said Team USA isn’t ‘worried about them’ — meaning Montenegro and Lithuania. An all-time Edwards performance, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4818173/2023/0… – 8:51 AM
Anthony Edwards turns a World Cup game in Manila against Jordan into a playground-style battle against an old friend as Team USA cruises to victory:
Start your day the way Anthony Edwards finished his 😤
22 points in 19 minutes to lead USA past Jordan.
Anthony Edwards scored 22 points in Team USA’s dominant victory over Jordan ✅
After the game, the Timberwolves star shared his take on the aim at Team USA’s single-game scoring record and adjustment to FIBA rules:
Anthony Edwards on how hard it might be to surpass Team USA’s all-time scoring record that Kevin Durant holds (38) considering the rule differences & who has the best shot at it:
“He’s probably one of the greatest players, and that will be tough. But, I mean… I’m going to try” – 7:33 AM
Anthony Edwards on how Team USA is adjusting to FIBA rules three games into the World Cup:
“I always keep it simple and short. For me, it’s just a put the ball in the basket and get a stop.” – 7:30 AM
Our @Urbodo asked 🇺🇸 Anthony Edwards who on the current roster could beat Kevin Durant’s single game scoring record…
All we can say is, watch out @KDTrey5, Ant is coming 😄
Anthony Edwards today:
22 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
8-16 FG
3-5 3P
Anyone else growing new appreciation for 🇺🇸 Anthony Edwards this World Cup? 🥵
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Team USA leads Jordan, 62-33, at the half. Anthony Edwards has a game-high 18 points, and ex-Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson leads Jordan with 16 points.
Anthony Edwards set the tone for Team USA through the 1st half vs. Jordan. He was unstoppable, counting 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 6-of-11 from the field. USA leads 62-33 at halftime. #FIBAWC #USABMNT #Timberwolves – 5:25 AM
After the first quarter, Anthony Edwards leads Jordan himself, 13-12. Team USA is up, 31-12. What a start. – 5:01 AM
Team USA has opened up a 20-4 lead over Jordan here in the first quarter. Anthony Edwards has 10 early points. This one’s probably over already. – 4:52 AM
NBA’s top five under-25 duos: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner can make Magic, Anthony Edwards has sleeper wingman
Wearing an Atlanta Braves hat and a USA Basketball t-shirt, Edwards flashed a smile and said: “He’s probably one of the greatest players (ever), so it’s gonna be tough. But I’m gonna try.” There was a priceless sequence in the third quarter. The Americans had a near breakaway and Edwards was preparing for a crowd-pleasing slam, but Amin Abu Hawwas wouldn’t quite get out of the way. For safety measures, Edwards had to lay it in, and when he landed he looked at Hawwas like “Bro, really? You’re down 35.” Then on the next possession USA stole the ball again, Edwards was fed with no one near him and delivered a tomahawk slam. -via The Athletic / August 30, 2023
Clutch Points: TEAM USA! SHOWTIME 🇺🇸🔥 Jalen Brunson gets to Anthony Edwards on the behind-the-back dime in transition and downs the windmill JAM. pic.twitter.com/xPPAc9z3Xw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Anthony Edwards, on the FIBA rules (and how they clearly aren’t affecting him): “I just try to put the ball in the basket and get a stop.” Steve Kerr, right on cue: “That’s why we love him.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / August 30, 2023
