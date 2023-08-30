Byron Scott: 'It's going to be hard for Jason Kidd to use Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic together'

Byron Scott on Kyrie Irving staying put in Dallas: “I think that Dallas has a really good team but I still think that it’s going to be hard for J-Kidd to use Kyrie and Luka together. Both guys are very dominant with the ball, so I think that it’s really going to be hard for him to figure out how to play those guys together as a team, but they got some talent, you know? Dallas is going to be a good team this year but don’t think that they’ll be a force in the West, but it’s just too many great teams over there but Kyrie Irving is one the most talented players that I’ve ever seen.“
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
StatMuse @statmuse
The Ringer @ringernba
StatMuse @statmuse
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
StatMuse @statmuse
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving asked out of Brooklyn. Why didn’t you ask out? Ben Simmons: Out of Brooklyn? I love Brooklyn. I don’t have an issue with Brooklyn. For me, I want to get healthy. The only thing I could do was get healthy. I couldn’t complain about anything. I’m in a great city, a great organization, great owners, great coach, great GM [general manager]. It’s all good people around, and they want to win and do it the right way. Also, I don’t have specific teams I want to go to. This is a job. I’m not going to ask to be put somewhere specific, I just want to play. I got to be healthy to do this so, at the end of the day, I just got to get back right and get on the court. -via Andscape / August 29, 2023
Clutch Points: “With [Kyrie Irving], it’s not his handle though. It’s Ky’s footwork with his handle… He got the best emergency brakes in the league.” Patrick Beverley on Kyrie having the “best handles of all time” 😅 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/RrujrnYT1z -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 29, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “Goatee Kyrie. That’s my new nickname.” 💈🤣 What we thinking of his new look? (via @KyrieIrving) pic.twitter.com/hOhVquByaE -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 26, 2023
“It’s a lot of fun,” Giddey said of the matchup against Dončić. “Obviously a lot of people are here to see him. He carries a heavy load for Slovenia, so a lot of our game plan is gonna revolve around him, just like it did with Lauri [Markkanen] and Yuta [Watanabe] tonight. “We’ve had the opportunity to play against these teams where they have a superstar or an NBA player, so Luka is obviously on a different level, but we’ve got Josh Green, Matisse [Thybulle] — those types of guys — for that job. -via ESPN / August 30, 2023
Clutch Points: Luka Doncic having the time of his life flying a drone while his coach is trying to do an interview 🤣 (via @luka7doncic) pic.twitter.com/vvP9LczERG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Updated: Top World Cup players so far. The only two All-NBA selections at the tournament are No. 1 and No. 2. pic.twitter.com/0EN2DGi3bc -via Twitter @hoopshype / August 29, 2023
The Shaws have lived in this hilltop mansion since 2003, three years after Brian and fellow Oakland natives Jason Kidd and Gary Payton each received a key to the city of Oakland. This is the first time the property has been listed on the open market. -via San Francisco Chronicle / August 28, 2023
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd on Dirk at the red carpet: ““To be a teammate and be able to win at the highest level. You talk about a legendary person on and off the floor. We’re here to celebrate his basketball but more or less to celebrate the person. He’s one of a kind. He’s a unicorn.” -via Twitter @ESefko / August 12, 2023
Brad Townsend: Mavs teammates who are scheduled to attend @swish41’s @Hoophall induction: Steve Nash, Michael Finley, Devin Harris and from the 2011 title team: Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, Tyson Chandler, Shawn Marion, Brian Cardinal, Roddy Beaubois, Ian Mahinmi and Caron Butler. -via Twitter @townbrad / August 9, 2023