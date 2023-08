Byron Scott: 'It's going to be hard for Jason Kidd to use Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic together'

Byron Scott on Kyrie Irving staying put in Dallas: “I think that Dallas has a really good team but I still think that it’s going to be hard for J-Kidd to use Kyrie and Luka together. Both guys are very dominant with the ball, so I think that it’s really going to be hard for him to figure out how to play those guys together as a team, but they got some talent, you know? Dallas is going to be a good team this year but don’t think that they’ll be a force in the West, but it’s just too many great teams over there but Kyrie Irving is one the most talented players that I’ve ever seen.“Source: YouTube