Byron Scott on LeBron James: 'He'll have over 40,000 points in this league'

Byron Scott on if he thinks he’ll see anyone break LeBron James’ scoring record: “No I don’t. And I think that the reason why is the consistency. LeBron has played 20 years in the NBA and has never really been fully hurt and when he gets hurt, he comes right back; he keeps himself in unbelievable condition, he going to play another year or so and I think that he’ll get to the point where he’ll have over 40,000 points in this league and I don’t think that it will be broken especially in our lifetime.“ Source: YouTube