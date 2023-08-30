Byron Scott on LeBron James: 'He'll have over 40,000 points in this league'

Byron Scott on if he thinks he’ll see anyone break LeBron James’ scoring record: “No I don’t. And I think that the reason why is the consistency. LeBron has played 20 years in the NBA and has never really been fully hurt and when he gets hurt, he comes right back; he keeps himself in unbelievable condition, he going to play another year or so and I think that he’ll get to the point where he’ll have over 40,000 points in this league and I don’t think that it will be broken especially in our lifetime.“
StatMuse @statmuse
Three years ago today, LeBron and AD did this in Game 5 against the Trail Blazers:
LeBron — AD —
36 PTS 43 PTS
10 REB 9 REB
10 AST 4 AST
14-19 FG 14-18 FG pic.twitter.com/lp15IksTPd – 6:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons by season:
15.8 PPG | 8.1 RPG | 8.2 APG | 54.5 FG%
16.9 PPG | 8.8 RPG | 7.7 APG | 56.3 FG%
16.4 PPG | 7.8 RPG | 8.0 APG | 58.0 FG%
14.3 PPG | 7.2 RPG | 6.9 APG | 55.7 FG%
6.9 RPG | 6.3 RPG | 6.1 APG | 56.6 FG%
LeBron and Jokic are the only active players with more… pic.twitter.com/sD0D57S6wy – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How much pressure is on LeBron James entering the 2023-24 season?
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why it’s a different type of pressure #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/tf4tigSY67 – 3:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry said he hopes to play as long as LeBron James has
nbcsports.com/nba/news/steph… – 12:30 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Don’t let LeBron James’ durability distract you from the fact that a silver fox Rudy Fernandez is still out there hooping for Spain. – 9:54 AM
With Steph Curry set to kick off his 15th NBA season, it’s fair to wonder how long the Warriors superstar plans to play in the league. On his recent appearance on the “Gils Arena” podcast, Curry was asked about what his ideal timeline was and if his projected career length would be on par with LeBron James, who is about to enter his 21st season in the NBA. “It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life”, said Curry. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / August 29, 2023
Raúl Barrigón: Austin Reaves joins LeBron James as the only Team USA players with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists at the World Cup since 1994. Source: Alberto De Roa. #Lakers #TeamUSA -via Twitter @BarriHoopsHype / August 28, 2023
