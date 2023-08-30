Giannis Antetokounmpo invests in Los Angeles golf club co-founded by Tiger Woods

Giannis Antetokounmpo has invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club set to play the TGL golf league that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded. The NBA star’s investment in LAGC was joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex — who all play professional basketball. LAGC’s star-studded ownership group includes tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. TGL expects to begin play in January 2024 out of its high-tech Florida golf facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College. “We want to make golf our own and for everybody,” Giannis said. “We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport.”
Source: Andrew Cohen @ Front Office Sports
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
How confident are you in the Bucks’ title chances?
How do you feel about Adrian Griffin and Jon Horst?
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the world?
We asked, you answered.
Here are the results of our annual Bucks fan survey, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4816542/2023/0… – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fewest stocks per game by a DPOY:
1.4 — Dennis Rodman
1.5 — Dennis Rodman
1.5 — Michael Cooper
1.7 — Sidney Moncrief
1.8 — Sidney Moncrief
1.9 — Marcus Smart
2.0 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/KgVqlY2iYN – 10:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s passion for the Greek national team shines through every play 🇬🇷🫡
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/TwCeCPZTT9 – 9:54 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo warming up ahead of the Greece vs. New Zealand game. He’s good to go and ready to compete with the Greek National Team. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/V73pcmzPar – 7:29 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in today’s Greece vs. New Zealand game for Day 3 of the FIBA World Cup 1st round. Antetokounmpo got injured through the game vs. Team USA, but he’s good to go now. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC @SportalgrG – 12:22 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
He’s expected to play in today’s Greece vs. New Zealand game for Day 3 of the FIBA World Cup 1st round. Antetokounmpo got injured through the game vs. Team USA, but he’s good to go now. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC @SportalgrG – 12:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most APG in a DPOY season:
7.5 — Gary Payton
7.0 — Draymond Green
5.9 — Michael Jordan
5.9 — Marcus Smart
5.6 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/lP3nAx8ZrL – 8:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA Today w/ @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 is live!
🗓️ Paul George is mad at Clips schedule
🦌 Giannis talks accountability
💫 SGA continues to lead Team 🇨🇦
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/22LNDZeoxb – 4:00 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo could push to the @Lakers or @nyknicks. But execs see some unlikely (ie, smaller market) potential suitors if he leaves the Bucks.
As one said: “He is a little different.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Realistically, how far will the Bulls go this season? And could Giannis Antetokounmpo wind up in a Bulls jersey? theathletic.com/4815570/2023/0… – 2:01 PM
TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL, has thus far announced Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston as three of its six inaugural teams. The Atlanta club is owned by Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank, while Boston Red Sox and Liverpool parent company Fenway Sports Group own TGL’s Boston team. -via Front Office Sports / August 30, 2023
Another executive, with a Western Conference team, pointed out that Antetokounmpo is less enamored of big markets than other major stars, and that the teams poised to make a trade for him—if it comes to that point—are not in places NBA fans might normally expect a star trade. -via Heavy.com / August 29, 2023
“No one would be in better position to go after him than OKC,” the exec said. “Not to say they would, but they’d have to be a starting point. They have the young talent, they have, I think it is nine (first-round) picks in the next three years. If Milwaukee decides, OK, we’ve got to move on here, that is the first team you call. There aren’t many guys who are going to make the Thunder think about a big move, packaging the assets. But Giannis is one, if he’d want to go there.” -via Heavy.com / August 29, 2023