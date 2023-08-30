Mark Cuban: Mavericks did everything we could to trade up for Tyrese Haliburton on draft night

Clutch Points: Mark Cuban: “We did everything we could to trade up for Tyrese Haliburton… Rick [Carlisle] was our coach at the time. He goes to Indiana, what’s the first deal he does?” Pat Beverley: “Him and Luka together would’ve been different!” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/iryXyvPDhz
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Tyrese Haliburton on the similarities to his role between Team USA and the Indiana Pacers.
Here is what he said. #FIBAWC #USABMNT #Pacers @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/ZwaFXgNHHT – 7:22 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
I asked Tyrese Haliburton on how better Team USA can be as the FIBA World Cup goes on. “We’re getting better every game. By game 1 that’s the goal, to be our best”. #USABMNT #FIBAWC @SportalgrG – 7:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Haliburton today:
6 PTS
4 REB
6 AST
2-3 FG
2-3 3P
And 0 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/xTpUhSEs3P – 6:24 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
USA Basketball looks to go 3-0 with a win Wednesday (early) morning against Jordan.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been coming off the bench. He has the right perspective about the experience and his role.
Plus, notes on Daniel Theis & Buddy Hield:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… – 9:35 PM
Tony East @TonyREast
On Tyrese Haliburton and his play for Team USA so far: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 3:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Tyrese Haliburton leading Team USA’s Good Vibes second unit.
“… when you play for Team USA, it’s so much bigger than you.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… pic.twitter.com/Jy7RJ17v3L – 12:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Tyrese Haliburton leading Team USA’s Good Vibes second unit.
“… when you play for Team USA, it’s so much bigger than you.” pic.twitter.com/1MJP5OtP1Z – 12:29 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Tyrese Haliburton shared his thoughts about Noah Lyles’ comments regarding the NBA winners being called “world champions”.
🎥 @SdnaGr pic.twitter.com/HUaX3DfK6D – 3:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
ICYMI: 1-on-1 with Tyrese Haliburton’s dad, John: On young Ty, pushing him to be great and seeing him sign the largest deal in Pacers history
fieldhousefiles.com/p/1-on-1-with-… – 12:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇺🇸 Team USA bench > The Goat Screaming guy, according to Tyrese Haliburton 😆
#FIBAWC #WinForAll https://t.co/eIR7BrmQAN – 10:54 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Team USA moves to 2-0 in Group Play with a dominating 109-81 win over Greece. Brunson and Edwards scored 13pts.
Haliburton finished with 9pts, 2rebs, 3asts and 3blks in 21mins.
Next: Wednesday v Jordan at 4:40am ET. – 10:31 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Team USA moves to 2-0 in Group Play with a dominating 109-78 win over Greece. Brunson and Edwards scored 13pts.
Haliburton finished with 9pts, 2rebs, 3asts and 3blks in 21mins.
Next: Wednesday v Jordan at 4:40am ET. – 10:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve reached the showout portion of Team USA’s blowout over Greece here in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton hit Austin Reaves with a behind-the-back pass in transition. Team USA up 25 with less than 5 minutes to go. – 10:19 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I’m glad fans will get a chance to see just how impressive (and fun to watch) Tyrese Haliburton is through the World Cup before the NBA hides the Pacers during the season and keeps them off national television. – 10:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA leads Greece, 50-37, at the half, with the second-unit trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves combining for 17 early points. First-half box score below: pic.twitter.com/6NW43UvMcI – 9:30 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
JJJ was lovin’ this no-look from Haliburton 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/bwLqPVA5uE – 9:21 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA’s second unit is dominating Greece today. Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero, once again, are completely changing a FIBA World Cup game. – 9:13 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Tyrese Haliburton delivered a great pass to Paolo Banchero for the easy dunk to give Team USA its largest lead at 12 points over Greece in the #FIBAWC.
Banchero is up to 6 points. – 9:13 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Greece has lack of an offensive leader and at this stretch of the game was clear. Team USA set the tone with Haliburton and Reaves. USA up by 15. #FIBAWC #GREUSA – 9:12 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Bobby Portis & Tyrese Haliburton talked to @SdnaGr about USA – Greece game. How Team USA is going to approach it? Would it be a bigger challenge for them if Giannis was available? #FIBAWC
Story: bit.ly/3KWGyBq. #USABMNT #HellasBasketball – 3:44 AM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: “When you play for Team USA, it’s so much bigger than you… The legends that came off the bench before us, we’re no better than them.” Tyrese Haliburton on building Team USA’s culture 🗣️ (via @NBA ) -via Twitter / August 28, 2023
Nevertheless, as Tyrese Haliburton and Paul George recalled, this was not the only instance during the All-Star Game where Edwards managed to tickle everybody’s funny bone. “Do you remember when coach [Michael] Malone was drawing up the first play? Funniest s**t. Bron, Ant Edwards, I know them two was in the game. He drawin’ up a play and it was for Ant to throw a lob. Ant was like, ‘Nah coach, nah, nah, nah. I’mma keep it 100. That b**ch gonna go over the backboard. I don’t throw lobs,” George recounted to even more laughter from everybody on the podcast. -via Clutch Points / August 23, 2023
“I hope y’all listening. If he go right, he’s side stepping… My boy went crazy today.” Anthony Edwards teasing Tyrese Haliburton after Team USA’s win over Germany 🤣 -via Twitter / August 21, 2023