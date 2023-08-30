Mychal Thompson on Klay Thompson's future with Warriors: He, Steph, Draymond should never wear another uniform

Though the Warriors may not Klay Thompson to an extension before he becomes a free agent next summer, Mychal Thompson maintained optimism that Klay will remain with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Warriors for the rest of his NBA career. …. Mychal Thompson: “It makes sense. For him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too. That boy is a Warrior through and through. He needs to retire as a Warrior after another 10 or 12 more years, too.”
Source: Mark Medina @ SportsKeeda
Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) to @Sportskeeda on @KlayThompson’s long-term future with Warriors: “Him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform.” bit.ly/3syADwc – 4:38 PM
Part 1 of my interview w/ Mychal Thompson for @Sportskeeda. Mychal shares his outlook on Klay’s season, his future & whether he will play for Bahamas. Mychal on Klay’s future w/ Warriors: “Him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform.” bit.ly/3syADwc pic.twitter.com/VD7OoS0JqZ – 2:16 PM
Klay Thompson could be under pressure to earn himself a new contract with the Golden State Warriors during the upcoming season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/26/kla… – 4:00 AM
What are your expectations for how Klay will be in his 12th year? [Klay technically played 10 NBA seasons since he missed the entire 2019-20 campaign with an injured left ACL and the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles]. Mychal Thompson: “He’ll be back hungrier than ever. He’s two years removed from his serious injuries. He’s been working out like crazy. He looks good, lean and ready to go. I expect him to be at a high All-Star level again. It’s possible. But the West is so loaded with guards. You’re going to have to be hooping out of your mind because all of these guards in the West could make the All-Star team.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023
How do you evaluate Klay’s play last season? Mychal Thompson: “Klay had a great season. 22 points a game. 41% from 3. That’s amazing coming back from his injuries. That’s unprecedented. He played at an All-Star level as far as I’m concerned. He had a great season.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023
Klay Thompson is 33 and has had two significant injuries. But now that he’s further removed from that, what’s your outlook on how much longer his NBA career will be? Mychal Thompson: “We talk about it all the time. I say, ‘Look at LeBron James as an example.’ LeBron is going to be 39, but he has the body of a 29-year-old because of his workouts and his work ethic. Reggie Miller retired when he was 40. John Stockton, the same thing. There have been a bunch of guys that have played into their late 30s or close to 40 at a high level. Klay can do the same thing because his game translates into maturing well because he’s a shooter. Shooters last a lot longer than guys that win dunk contests.” “It’s up to him. It depends on how much drive and ambition he has. But I told him, ‘Play until you’re 40 because this will be the sweetest life you have in the NBA. So take advantage of it while your body allows you to do it.’ Don’t quit too soon. But you have to put the work in to have that longevity the same way that LeBron and Steph do it. You see how Stephen Curry works out? Steph is a great example for all the young guys on how to stay conditioned year round.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023
