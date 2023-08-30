Paul George tabs Chet Homgren as Rookie of the Year pick

Brandon Rahbar: Paul George picks Chet Holmgren to win Rookie of the Year. “They way they play is fun to watch. So I think he’s gonna get a lot of coverage.” (@PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/nX19MI2avW
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Paul George picks Chet Holmgren to win Rookie of the Year.
“They way they play is fun to watch. So I think he’s gonna get a lot of coverage.”
pic.twitter.com/nX19MI2avW – 5:50 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Paul George has 344 career blocks 🙅♂️
Could he block a shot from Messi if he had 10 chances? 🤔
(via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/ctSDYJD7Fl – 1:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA Today w/ @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 is live!
🗓️ Paul George is mad at Clips schedule
🦌 Giannis talks accountability
💫 SGA continues to lead Team 🇨🇦
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/22LNDZeoxb – 4:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I saw the superstar on and off the court.”
Paul George has high praise for Anthony Edwards 🙌
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/vuILLDahWS – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George mentioned today that several members of Clippers worked out in San Diego this month, including PG, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard (returning from knee injury)
So PG broke out his Kawhi impression again lol (h/t @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/EJedCt7Zym – 2:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George doing Charles Barkley is too good 💀 definitely on Kenan Thompson levels 😭 (h/t @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/wKIdOIQVjC – 2:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George discussed possibility of Nicolas Batum entering final NBA season today on @PodcastPShow
Have not confirmed that Batum is definitely done after this season, the final year of his current contract, so take discussion for what it’s worth pic.twitter.com/Xv6wN0tvMH – 2:03 PM
