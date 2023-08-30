Thanasis Antetokounmpo to play vs. New Zealand

Christos Tsaltas: Thanasis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in today’s Greece vs. New Zealand game for Day 3 of the FIBA World Cup 1st round. Antetokounmpo got injured through the game vs. Team USA, but he’s good to go now. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC @SportalgrG
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in today’s Greece vs. New Zealand game for Day 3 of the FIBA World Cup 1st round. Antetokounmpo got injured through the game vs. Team USA, but he’s good to go now. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC @SportalgrG – 12:22 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Thrilled to partner with @alexisohanian, @serenawilliams, @Venuseswilliams, @OlympiaOhanian and my brothers on @WeAreLAGC 🙌🏾🏌🏾♂️⛳️
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The situation is pretty clear for Greek National team. The game vs. New Zeeland is a win or go home game. Everyone in the team knows the task. Everyone will be ready to compete on Wednesday. Including Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson 3.
Team USA closing out Greece, up 107-78 late in 4th quarter.
Johnson felt he got fouled.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets a dunk over Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/QIEIdin0EU – 10:23 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thanasis mean-mugging after his dunk cuts the lead to 28 is peak Thanasis – 10:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jaren Jackson Jr. made sure to let Thanasis Antetokounmpo know – he’s not welcome under 🇺🇸 Team USA basket 😳🫣
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back rejections on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DENIED 🚫
Jaren Jackson Jr. with back-to-back blocks on Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😤
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Thanasis just got Jaren Jackson Jr.’ed on a dunk try. My goodness. – 8:51 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ahead of today’s game vs. Greece, Bobby Portis shared a special message to his Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo at @SportalgrG.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo responded to his critics who say that he’s in the NBA only because of his brother Giannis 🤫
He also talked about how close he was to joining Knicks, what convinced him to stay in Milwaukee & upcoming #FIBAWC matchup vs. Team USA:
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo addressed the controversial report and those who question his ability to play in the NBA in an extensive interview with @BasketNews_com
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo said he was close to signing with the Knicks, but Adrian Griffin played an important role in his choice to remain in Milwaukee:
“He said he appreciates the way I play, and values it. Hearing the coach & everything… I thought this was the place for me.” – 1:26 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Greek National team started the 2023 #FIBAWC victorious and a big reason behind was Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
His energy level was really high, setting the tone on the floor. That’s all his team needs from him.
Harris Stavrou: Thanasis’ MRI showed that he has a slight stretch of the adductor muscle on his left thigh. Antetokounmpo is undergoing treatment and he really wants to play in the do-or-die game against New Zealand. TA is the starting PF of Greece and he is also getting mins in the C position. -via Twitter / August 29, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Thanasis Antetokounmpo wants to play vs. New Zealand really badly! He will do whatever it takes to get ready for Wednesday’s game. He left the court vs. Team USA with an injury in his left foot. #FIBWC #HellasBasketball @SportalgrG sportal.gr/basket/article… -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 29, 2023
Harris Stavrou: It’s 1:06 am here in Manila and Thanasis Antetokounmpo is undergoing an MRI after he felt a discomfort on his left adductor in Greece’s game against USA. -via Twitter / August 28, 2023
