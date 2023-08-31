Brandon Ingram on coming off the bench for Team USA: 'I agreed with Steve Kerr'

As for the other side of this coin, Kerr had told Ingram before Wednesday’s game that he was switching him to the second unit, on the belief that it would be a better fit for him to play with Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves, than with Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards — who are ball dominant. “I agreed with him,” said Ingram, who scored as many points (seven) against Jordan as he had in the first two games of the World Cup. Ingram’s struggles stretched beyond the start of this tournament, going back to the Americans’ exhibition schedule, when he wasn’t getting many shots, and the ones he was taking weren’t falling.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Brandon Ingram clarifies the frustration around his role. "As a good player we always want to go out there and show who we are, doing it in a winning way… I always want to be a professional on what I'm doing. I want to be a winner".
The lineup change Steve Kerr made in the middle of the night is permanent. Josh Hart for Brandon Ingram. 'I agreed with it,' Ingram said
-Brandon Ingram's Team USA struggles, and if it says anything larger about his game
“I don’t mind it at all”, “It’s a cool opportunity for those guys to play in the 2023 #FIBAWC” 🗣️
That's what Steve Kerr, Tyrese Haliburton, and Mikal Bridges said when asked about American players representing other national teams
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1546… – 6:33 AM
After Josh Hart recorded a team-high 11 rebounds in Team USA's win over Greece, Steve Kerr had high praise for the New York Knicks guard.
Hello! @MG_Schindler is coming on the podcast, and we have a schedule as follows:
-Brandon Ingram struggles with Team USA. Does it mean anything?
-Sacramento Kings post-breakout. What now?
-What have we learned about evaluation in 2023?
Starting in 5!
youtube.com/live/0nGdUhx8R… pic.twitter.com/EwN3JdYknV – 7:43 PM
With a win over Greece on Monday, Steve Kerr and Team USA are 2-0 in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.
Brandon Ingram tallies seven points, five assists in new role as a reserve for USA, as Americans roll to 110-62 victory over Jordan, wrapping first phase of group play.
Brandon Ingram had 7 points and 5 assists for Team USA in its blowout win over Jordan. After starting the first 2 games of group play, he came off the bench. Ingram told @YahooSports he was fine with a different role.
Steve Kerr’s starting lineup change was the most notable detail from Team USA’s 110-62 rout over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan.
“They just talked about it being a better fit,” Brandon Ingram told @YahooSports, “and I agreed with them.”
sports.yahoo.com/2023-fiba-worl… – 8:17 AM
I'll watch later but interesting lineup change for Team USA. Wasn't liking the Brandon Ingram fit. Josh Hart rebounds like crazy and doesn't need as many touches.
Anthony Edwards, on the FIBA rules (and how they clearly aren't affecting him): "I just try to put the ball in the basket and get a stop."
Steve Kerr, right on cue: "That's why we love him."
Steve Kerr, right on cue: “That’s why we love him.” – 7:03 AM
Brandon Ingram in the second unit has been incredible with his playmaking.
Back to back buckets by Rondae Hollis Jefferson over Brandon Ingram. RHJ beat BI emphatically!
Josh Hart is replacing Brandon Ingram in Team USA's starting lineup against Jordan today.
In case you're awake, and I know you aren't: Team USA is starting Josh Hart instead of Brandon Ingram against Jordan, which starts in about 15 minutes.
A change to Team USA's starting lineup: Josh Hart will slate next to Jaren Jackson Jr. instead of Brandon Ingram.
After Josh Hart recorded a team-high 11 rebounds in Team USA's win over Greece, Steve Kerr had high praise for the New York Knicks guard.
Pelicans mailbag: Should Pelicans fans be worried about Brandon Ingram's Team USA struggles?
theathletic.com/4814717/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Talking Team USA, through a Warriors lens, with @ThompsonScribe on this week’s Tampering
* The Steve Kerr experience/recruiting trip
* Our hoops weekend in Seattle (cc: @thecrawsover)
* All things Giannis (post-NYT interview)
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ker… – 12:04 PM
Steve Kerr has been a quote machine with Team USA, but his best may have come Monday night in Manila. 'He plays winner.' Why did he say that about Josh Hart?
With a win over Greece on Monday, Steve Kerr and Team USA are 2-0 in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.
After Josh Hart recorded a team-high 11 rebounds in Team USA's win over Greece, Steve Kerr had high praise for the New York Knicks guard.
With a win over Greece on Monday, Steve Kerr and Team USA are 2-0 in Group C of the FIBA World Cup.
Steve Kerr said what's going with Team USA right now 'isn't normal.' He meant it in a great way. Here's everything that happened for the Americans Monday at the World Cup
Brandon Ingram (USA), Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) teams are 2-0, have advanced to next phase of group play at 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Steve Kerr on Josh Hart:
“At one point, Erik Spoelstra said that some players get 50/50 balls. Josh gets 30/70 balls.” – 11:07 AM
Something you won’t see in Europe–
During the timeout, the Team USA guys cracked up after a transition play, with some smooth passes and a rusty layup by Bobby Portis. Steve Kerr stood aside with no instructions. That’s it. Team USA was leading by 25, with 4:46 left to play. – 10:24 AM
I wish someone had caught the recent Team USA timeout on camera. The guys cracked up after a transition play, with some smooth passes and a rusty layup by Bobby Portis. Steve Kerr stood aside with no instructions. That's it. Team USA was leading by 25, with 4:46 left to play.
“I really liked the lineup shift for BI,” Kerr said. “The game was much smoother. He had five assists. There was more space, he had the ball more. I know he enjoyed it. … I can’t speak highly enough of BI, just his character and the way he handled that because he’s not used to coming off the bench and he was playing fine. It wasn’t, you know, he wasn’t really struggling. He just wasn’t featured in that lineup. “We gave it a couple of weeks because we were winning and we were generally getting off to good starts until the last two games. And this is what I was talking about (Wednesday). It’s tricky in FIBA, but you gotta figure out your team quickly. And we just, I think over the last month we’ve just decided BI with that next group makes a little more sense.” -via The Athletic / August 31, 2023
In a lineup of stars, it’s bound to happen to someone. Brandon Ingram has been that unlucky guy on Team USA so far who has seen the points, shots and minutes he’s used to getting come well under what he was expecting. “This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic Sunday, prior to the Americans’ practice at a Manila business district hotel. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.” -via The Athletic / August 27, 2023
Ingram is a former All-Star whose on-court time with the New Orleans Pelicans last season was limited to injury, but in the 45 NBA games he played, he averaged 24.7 points and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. “Nothing has really gone his way,” USA coach Steve Kerr said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities, but I think that’ll change. I think his time is coming. He’s just gotta stay with it. The thing I’ve learned with FIBA is every night belongs to someone new. I wouldn’t have guessed that Paolo (Banchero) would be our leading scorer last night, but all 12 guys are so talented that all it takes is a couple shots to go in, and any one of these guys can get going. I expect that to happen for B.I.” -via The Athletic / August 27, 2023
Clutch Points: “His grandmother passed away on the 5th of the month. His mother also passed away on the 5th of the month. Anthony Edwards himself was born on the 5th of the month.” @ShamsCharania on why Anthony Edwards changed his number from 1 to 5 🙌 (via @TheRally) pic.twitter.com/gnkjjGpDRU -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023
Clutch Points: “The best player on the Team USA team is clearly Anthony Edwards. He’s going to the Olympics too… I’ve been hearing all this sh*t about ‘B-Team’… This is a pure indication of how much talent [the USA] has.” — Theo Pinson (via @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/94pxO0hJ6N -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023
Team USA’s Anthony Edwards and Jordan’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added some spice to what otherwise would have been a low-drama game, staging an American playground-style duel that isn’t normally seen at the FIBA World Cup. The two shooting guards went back-and-forth racking up points and giving the crowd at Mall of Asia Arena something to pay attention to besides the score as Team USA won 110-62 on Wednesday to finish pool play 3-0. The U.S. moves on to the World Cup’s second round and will play Montenegro, which went 2-1 to advance out of its group, on Friday. -via ESPN / August 30, 2023
