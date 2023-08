Brandon Ingram on coming off the bench for Team USA: 'I agreed with Steve Kerr'

Team USA’s Anthony Edwards and Jordan’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added some spice to what otherwise would have been a low-drama game, staging an American playground-style duel that isn’t normally seen at the FIBA World Cup. The two shooting guards went back-and-forth racking up points and giving the crowd at Mall of Asia Arena something to pay attention to besides the score as Team USA won 110-62 on Wednesday to finish pool play 3-0 . The U.S. moves on to the World Cup’s second round and will play Montenegro, which went 2-1 to advance out of its group, on Friday. -via ESPN / August 30, 2023