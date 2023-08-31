Bulls checked the trade market on Zach LaVine in the offseason?

And yet, the staying power of this current Bulls iteration remains curious, despite the starting center’s newfound security. Chicago checked the temperature on Zach LaVine’s market throughout this offseason, league sources told Yahoo Sports. DeMar DeRozan is entering the final season of a three-year, $82 million deal. Patrick Williams, the bouncy forward the Bulls selected No. 4 in 2020, is entering the last year of his rookie contract. Although Chicago’s front office, and Vučević as well, remain bullish the versatile 22-year-old can flourish this upcoming season. “We know we can do better, and we have to do better,” Vučević said. “And we know it’s kind of our last chance as this core of guys to do something.”
Craig admitted he arrives flush with confidence, particularly after playing so well in the Suns’ first-round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He said the Bulls “definitely” have playoff potential. “Winning and playing at a high level it definitely translates. I’m going to ride that confidence here,” Craig said. “Everybody knows two of the most talented scorers on the team with LaVine and DeRozan. Once those guys get it going, it’s pretty much a wrap. As a defender, I can give those guys tips and advice on what teams want to do and how they want to guard them and the insight I had playing against those guys to give them any edge they need.” -via NBC Sports Chicago / August 21, 2023
So will that love be tested for the lone max player on the roster? The indications several in the league were getting from the Bulls was while the ripcord wasn’t pulled this summer, it’s definitely in Karnisovas’ hand and being gripped firmly. Karnisovas – as well as general manager Marc Eversley – watched their honeymoon period end last season, as the team again underperformed in the standings. While that could lead to the heat being turned up on the job security front in most organizations, the Bulls are not most organizations. -via / July 29, 2023
But Karnišovas always planned to re-sign Dosunmu, even if he projects to be the fifth guard behind Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, White and Carter. Here’s why: As a second-round pick who always plays with a chip on his shoulder, Dosunmu represents the type of player that the organization values, one who doesn’t back down from any challenge and is a tough competitor who looks inward to improve. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 21, 2023