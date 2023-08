Bulls checked the trade market on Zach LaVine in the offseason?

Craig admitted he arrives flush with confidence, particularly after playing so well in the Suns’ first-round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He said the Bulls “definitely” have playoff potential. “Winning and playing at a high level it definitely translates. I’m going to ride that confidence here,” Craig said. “Everybody knows two of the most talented scorers on the team with LaVine and DeRozan. Once those guys get it going, it’s pretty much a wrap. As a defender, I can give those guys tips and advice on what teams want to do and how they want to guard them and the insight I had playing against those guys to give them any edge they need.” -via NBC Sports Chicago / August 21, 2023