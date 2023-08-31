Celtics add Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk in free agency

Michael Scotto: The Boston Celtics and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk have agreed to a one-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype . Mykhailiuk averaged 10.6 points in 22.5 minutes for the Hornets. He also played for the Knicks last season.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk reportedly to stay in the #NBA with Boston Celtics
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is reportedly to stay in the #NBA with the Boston Celtics
Shams Charania: Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 31, 2023
John Karalis: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk reportedly choosing between Celtics minimum deal and signing with Panathinaikos in Greece… either way it’s a white and green uniform with a shamrock sdna.gr/mpasket/110812… -via Twitter @John_Karalis / August 3, 2023
Move after move, Panathinaikos Athens almost completely revamped the roster ahead of the 2023-24 EuroLeague season. The club is ready to make one more addition to the roster. According to SDNA, the Greek team is interested in signing Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. The Ukrainian forward is seen as the final piece of the puzzle that would finish the team’s roster. -via BasketNews / July 28, 2023
