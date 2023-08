JaVale McGee to Kings

Bobby Marks: McGee signed a 3/$17.2M contract in the 2022 offseason. He had $11.7M remaining over the next 2 years. The McGee money will be stretched over 5 seasons (total of years left multiplied by 2 plus 1)- $2,348,324 Aug. 31 is the last day to use the waive and stretch provision. Dallas is now $5.5M below the tax . -via Twitter / August 29, 2023