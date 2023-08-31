JaVale McGee to Kings

Chris Haynes: Free agent center JaVale McGee will sign with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Always felt like JaVale McGee would eventually find his way to the Kings, as his mother, Pam McGee is a former Monarchs player. Training camp competition will be fun to see how things play out. – 7:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent center JaVale McGee will sign with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/yxI1wj9xFH – 7:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson playing for Team USA in the Olympics would be great for the New Orleans Pelicans | Just say no to JaVale McGee
Zion Williamson playing for Team USA in the Olympics would be great for the New Orleans Pelicans | Just say no to JaVale McGee
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks officially waive JaVale McGee, Kings reportedly interested in free agent
Mavericks officially waive JaVale McGee, Kings reportedly interested in free agent
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Sacramento Kings are interested in signing three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the three-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the two-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have waived JaVale McGee, which opens a roster spot should they choose to fill it.
The Mavericks have waived JaVale McGee, which opens a roster spot should they choose to fill it.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks released JaVale McGee sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mave… – 4:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With the Mavericks officially releasing JaVale McGee, here’s my take last week on if the Warriors should explore a reunion with the 7-footer nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 4:44 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavs have waived JaVale McGee, per @ShamsCharania.
The Mavs have waived JaVale McGee, per @ShamsCharania.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McGee will be free to sign with a new team once he clears waivers. – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania: Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee is signing with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 31, 2023
Bobby Marks: McGee signed a 3/$17.2M contract in the 2022 offseason. He had $11.7M remaining over the next 2 years. The McGee money will be stretched over 5 seasons (total of years left multiplied by 2 plus 1)- $2,348,324 Aug. 31 is the last day to use the waive and stretch provision. Dallas is now $5.5M below the tax. -via Twitter / August 29, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Mavericks announced today they have requested waivers on center JaVale McGee. McGee signed as a free agent with Dallas on July 9, 2022. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games (7 starts) with the Mavericks last season. -via Twitter @MavsPR / August 29, 2023