Jayson Tatum tried to recruit Damian Lillard to Boston

Marc J. Spears on Damian Lillard wanting to play in Miami: “He’s kind of got that kind of like military basketball mentality. He wants to work. Also, the stability of the organization, the winning, like they’ve been to the Finals what, seven times since 2006? Obviously, Bam, and Jimmy helps, no State tax helps, sunshine helps. And I think at 33 years old, he looks at the landscape of the West and it’s like ‘mmm… I think my chances are better to go out East, and if Miami is able to make the Finals without somebody like myself, what can they do with me?’ So you don’t make that move unless it’s certainly a calculated risk. And I know that Boston, I know Jayson Tatum has called him, try to get in his ear, but his focus is definitely on Miami.” Source: Apple Podcasts