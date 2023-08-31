Jayson Tatum tried to recruit Damian Lillard to Boston

Marc J. Spears on Damian Lillard wanting to play in Miami: “He’s kind of got that kind of like military basketball mentality. He wants to work. Also, the stability of the organization, the winning, like they’ve been to the Finals what, seven times since 2006? Obviously, Bam, and Jimmy helps, no State tax helps, sunshine helps. And I think at 33 years old, he looks at the landscape of the West and it’s like ‘mmm… I think my chances are better to go out East, and if Miami is able to make the Finals without somebody like myself, what can they do with me?’ So you don’t make that move unless it’s certainly a calculated risk. And I know that Boston, I know Jayson Tatum has called him, try to get in his ear, but his focus is definitely on Miami.”
Source: Apple Podcasts
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Eric Lewis Eric Jr. Spider man meme…
libertyballers.com/2023/8/30/2385… – 7:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it’s Dame time? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/30/ask… – 5:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The NBA Preseason Schedule Includes Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/GH21FQinkA – 3:36 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🎾 Another colorway of my new #DAME8EXTPLY signature that drops on Friday. The ‘Advantage Dame’ colorway pays tribute to the tennis courts at Brookfield Park that I spent a lot of time on with my family. We treated the courts like a playground and played all types of games.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
PlayersTV announces Fan Ownership Initiative where fans can hold a stake in PlayersTV thus playing a role in the network’s future endeavors. Investors include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Carmelo Anthony, Natasha Cloud and Deandre Jordan. – 1:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it’s Dame time? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/30/ask… – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it’s Dame time? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/30/ask… Plus: Jonathan Taylor comparisons?; How late is too late? – 8:11 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/29/ask… – 5:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games last season:
15 — Damian Lillard
14 — Luka Doncic
13 — Donovan Mitchell
13 — Joel Embiid
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff points in the 2020s:
1,748 — Jayson Tatum
1,583 — Jimmy Butler
1,517 — Nikola Jokic
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
First look at Dame Lillard’s first colorway for his new signature Adidas shoe, Dame 8 EXTPLY, dropping Friday 👀
🔥 or 🗑️
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
First colorways of my new #DAME8EXTPLY signature shoe drop on Friday. This is the ‘Out Of This World’ colorway. 💫 ☄️ 🪐 🚀 🛸
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/29/ask… – 11:18 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
🚨 NEW #thisleague UNCUT podcast with @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering …
🏀 Giannis’ interview with our fellow former Orlando bubble resident @taniaganguli
🏀 Giannis/Harden/Dame
🏀 Where will Chris be on Media Day: Portland? Philly? Milwaukee?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Heat’s potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/29/ask… Plus: Blazers’ image issue?; Giving Big O, Wilt their due. – 9:06 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🫡 @IvoryScottIV @cristinamackey_ @iamkingsis
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the __ quarter in the 2020s:
1st — Luka Doncic (2.4k)
2nd — Jayson Tatum (1.9k)
3rd — Devin Booker (2.2k)
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler called “Dame Time” on this camper ⌚️
Jimmy Butler called “Dame Time” on this camper ⌚️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… – 5:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler called “Dame Time” on this camper ⌚️
(via jimmybutler/IG)
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
#YKWTII ⌚️
👟 #DAME8EXTPLY drops 9/1
#adidasBasketball
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… – 1:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA offseason grades: Lakers get top marks; Damian Lillard trade request leaves multiple teams incomplete
(By @ColinCBSSports)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Sunday:
Part 1 Q&A: Playing with Damian Lillard helps Drew Eubanks prepare to work with Phoenix Suns’ Big 3
tinyurl.com/hvcwks3w
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Giannis Antetokounmpo change the Heat’s thinking with Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/28/ask… Plus: Are there better Lillard offers out there?; Are we forgetting about Kevin Love? – 8:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🚨THE STARTING LINEUP IS BACK🚨
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine are live!
🏀FIBA World Cup Reaction
🏀Latest on Lillard, Harden, & Giannis
🏀Noah Lyles’ Comments
