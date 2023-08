Mark Cuban: 'Kyrie Irving knows this is Luka Doncic's team'

“Just between injuries and everything and we just didn’t have a team that was committed to their roles,” he said. “Like the year before when we went to the Western Conference Finals… everybody knew their role, everybody just played their role perfectly. This past year that wasn’t the case. And it wasn’t Kyrie ur Luka. They knew their roles . “But once other guys started playing for themselves or not playing for the team, every mistake that you can possibly have is just magnified to no end. So we made a lot of changes this year on and off the court. We got younger, we got longer.” -via TalkBasket / August 31, 2023