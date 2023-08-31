Mark Cuban: 'Kyrie Irving knows this is Luka Doncic's team'

According to Cuban, Irving recognizes that the Mavericks belong to Luka Doncic and is fully supportive of the Slovenian’s leadership role. “Kyrie is a super smart guy and he knows this is Luka’s team. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. It is Luka’s team. He can play 2… Luka’s that good that when Luka’s in there, Kai needs to run to the corner, he’ll run to the corner. If they double him and he needs to come to the foul line, just get a bounce pass and play 4 on 3, what’s better than that?”
Source: TalkBasket
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Team USA has a legitimate test this weekend, but the more interesting threads are on the other side of the bracket.
Luka’s Slovenia has a brutal set of games, and Canada vs. Spain on Sunday is the biggest game of the tournament so far. open.substack.com/pub/ziller/p/t… pic.twitter.com/OLWN3LelNk – 8:47 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 30 players at the World Cup so far… with 19 NBAers (out of 57) making the cut.
A reminder that Doncic is putting up those numbers is 40-minute games. pic.twitter.com/aHWWJP7jz2 – 4:52 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Enjoy the 🌕 Tonight Tribe.
Send those Prayers up and set those intentions. LOVE GOD.
Chief Hélà
🤞🏾♾🪶 – 12:36 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Τhe latest Luka show #FIBAWC #WinforSlovenis pic.twitter.com/wvm29LWdhe – 10:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
PlayersTV announces Fan Ownership Initiative where fans can hold a stake in PlayersTV thus playing a role in the network’s future endeavors. Investors include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Carmelo Anthony, Natasha Cloud and Deandre Jordan. – 1:04 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to play exhibition game against Real Madrid in October #EuroLeague #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 12:35 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will make his return to Madrid for an exhibition game between the Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid
It’s time to save the date 📅
basketnews.com/news-193980-lu… – 11:50 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The anticipated Mavs preseason trip for a game at Real Madrid has been announced. Obviously a huge night for Luka to be back where he starred and was part of a Euroleague championship in 2018. The game is at 1:45 CDT on October 10th. We’ll have more on the broadcast for it soon. pic.twitter.com/MOH1yShjB8 – 11:25 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Madrid will welcome home Luka Doncic, hosting the Dallas Mavericks vs. Real game on October 10.
That will be the first meeting between NBA and EuroLeague teams since 2016. – 11:11 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA officially announces the Mavs-Real Madrid pre-season game we’ve known about for months. Big homecoming of sorts for Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/GOIdRIhRM2 – 11:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Cape Verde’s head coach Emanuel Trovoada praised Luka Doncic’s gesture after Slovenia’s win in #FIBAWC 👏
“This is mine!” Trovoada exclaimed:
basketnews.com/news-193974-lu… – 10:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic had a cold night as Slovenia topped Cape Verde
#FIBAWC #WinforSlovenia
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1546… – 9:34 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Through 3 games of @FIBAWC, Luka averages:
30 pts
8 rebs
7 assts
45.5% FG
6-25 3pt
77.3 FT% (44 attempts)
A reminder that these numbers are in a 40 minute game not 48 as in @NBA – 9:33 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Thru 3 games Luka averages in @FIBAWC :
30 pts
8 rebs
7 assts
3 stls
2.3 TO
45.5% FG
6-25 3pt
77.3% FT (44 attempts) – 9:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Triple-double dreams within inches 🤏
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s incredible performance came so close to making history 👀
19 PTS
9 AST
7 REB
4 STL
22 EFF
✅ Victory against Cape Verde
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/RbWsaLhMs0 – 9:23 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m going to assume this time, that Luka’s night is done 19-7-9-4 stls surviving a 5-17 shooting game. – 9:20 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dancing with Luka
#FIBAWC #WinforSlovenia
pic.twitter.com/fBhNamnB8M – 9:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic today:
19 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
4 STL
Led Slovenia in points, rebounds, assists and steals. pic.twitter.com/LSBz6f9NiR – 9:13 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Casual Luka no-look full court pass 🔥 @luka7doncic
(via @FIBAWC)
pic.twitter.com/J2jxkG8FDN – 9:07 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 One can never get enough of those Luka Doncic passes 😍
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/mHasGog73c – 8:47 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic is on that first ever World Cup triple-double watch against 🇨🇻 Cape Verde at HT 👀
10 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
🍿
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/g2h1REhLwK – 8:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic is on that first ever World Cup triple-double watch against 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 👀
10 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
🍿
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/iN7CE6j5hP – 8:20 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Slovenia 45-38 at half over Cape Verde. An uneven half for Luka 10 pts (1-9 FG) 5 rebs 6 assists (Should have at least 10 for the quality of shots created). Also took a hard foul (knee to hip) in 2nd qtr that bears watching) – 8:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Edy Tavares made his prediction about Luka Doncic years ago – it seems to be going well 😏 pic.twitter.com/IijT0sh3qx – 3:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
For the first time, Luka Doncic and Edy Tavares will face each other as opponents in #FIBAWC as Slovenia meets Cabo Verde ✊
Find out what Tavares’ prediction is on the right track and a running joke both players have:
basketnews.com/news-193922-lu… – 3:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Is it normal that this shot from 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic looks casual to us? 😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/6O5IXtDJ0j – 2:14 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @ESPNAusNZ FIBA World Cup pod w/@OlgunUluc
🏀 Starting lineup change
🏀 Giddey takes over fourth
🏀 Cooks announces himself as Boomers star
🏀 Underrated moments and performers
🏀 Steady Dante Exum
🏀 Luka Doncic awaits
podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/boo… – 11:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the FIBA World Cup so far:
72 — Jordan Clarkson
71 — Luka Doncic
70 — Joshua Hawkinson
66 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
65 — Evan Fournier
Luka has played in one less game than the others. pic.twitter.com/FpeUo3L8n4 – 4:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“He weirdly has something to prove.”
Can Luka channel his #FIBAWC success into an MVP season?
📼: youtu.be/YdCqCu6lJf0 pic.twitter.com/kAyuwCtMOA – 4:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games last season:
15 — Damian Lillard
14 — Luka Doncic
13 — Donovan Mitchell
13 — Joel Embiid
Who will lead the league this season? pic.twitter.com/LoqVnJYJcJ – 2:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
There’s no player on Australia’s roster who knows Luka Doncic better than Josh Green 😁
Green talked about the upcoming matchup with Luka and named one area where his Dallas Mavericks teammate looks improved:
basketnews.com/news-193902-jo… – 10:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Even though Germany went perfect in 1st Round of #FIBAWC, Dennis Schroder named a couple of areas where the team could improve 👀
He also talked about the upcoming matchup vs. Luka Doncic and Franz Wagner’s return:
basketnews.com/news-193886-de… – 6:20 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 21 pts (leading scorer for Georgia), 7 REB, and 1 ast in 33 mins during Georgia’s loss to Slovenia.
Mamu came off bench in 1st half, started 2nd half
Logged some possessions guarding Luka – 7:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the __ quarter in the 2020s:
1st — Luka Doncic (2.4k)
2nd — Jayson Tatum (1.9k)
3rd — Devin Booker (2.2k)
4th — Giannis Antetokounmpo (1.9k) pic.twitter.com/JLJG5iByG5 – 5:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The best BasketNews Fantasy team of the 2nd round with 249.7 points – IT’S COMING HOME 😎
STARTING FIVE:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇦🇴 Bruno Fernando
🇨🇦 Dwight Powell
🇯🇴 Ahmet Duverioglu
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Q7D5n8RFe0 – 3:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic’s father, Sasa Doncic, revealed what he would consider a success for Slovenia in this #FIBAWC
He also talked about new Luka’s role in Slovenia NT and responded to critics on Dallas Mavericks star conditioning during NBA season 👀
basketnews.com/news-193858-lu… – 12:58 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Luka Doncic in his first 2 games at 2023 FIBA World Cup:
37 points vs Venezuela
34 points vs Georgia
Doncic is the first player to score 30+ points in each of his first 2 games at a FIBA World Cup since Dirk Nowitzki in 2002. – 10:13 AM
