Mychal Thompson on Victor Wembanyama hype: To say he's the greatest prospect ever is ridiculous

What’s impressed you about Scoot Henderson? Mychal Thompson: “Scoot is good. If Portland trades Damian Lillard, that means the team is in his hands. He’s legit and fun to watch. He’s a combination of Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, and Dwyane Wade.” A lot of people in G League Ignite and Scoot’s trainer don’t sound concerned about his shooting. How do you look at that? Thompson: “His shooting will improve. Everybody’s shooting gets better. That’s just drilling, practicing, and muscle memory. He’ll get better as a shooter. But he finds so many ways to score. So even as it takes time for his shot to catch up to his other skills, he’ll be fine.” -via SportsKeeda / August 31, 2023