Rajon Rondo feels he would have been Finals MVP if Celtics won Game 7 over Lakers in 2010

Clutch Points: “It was heartbreaking. I felt like I played my best basketball that particular season… if we would’ve won, I had a great chance of being Finals MVP.” Rajon Rondo reflects on the Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Lakers in 2010. (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/3mm8sVmmGT
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Fascinating tidbit revealed by Rajon Rondo on @OldManAndThree podcast about being talked out of making a trade request during his rookie season with the Celtics: “I’m glad I didn’t obviously.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:39 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
This is fascinating. Rajon Rondo, on JJ Redick’s podcast @OldManAndThree, said he used to try to beat opposing coaches rather than the players. pic.twitter.com/YsW0bQHyJ6 – 1:35 PM
