Teams weren't lining up for Damian Lillard even before Miami-or-nothing reports?

But the Damian Lillard situation can’t be looked at in black-and-white. His value is not just his ability on the floor, which is still considerable. He did average 32.2 points and 7.3 assists last year, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the 3-point line. Important numbers to consider, though, are 33 and 77. That is, respectively, Lillard’s age and the number of games he has missed in the past two seasons. “I don’t think anyone likes the idea of Dame coming in and forcing the Blazers’ hand like this, forcing them to take a deal from a team that does not have the assets,” one NBA front-office executive told me. “That’s a bad precedent, and it is one we are seeing too much of. But if Dame had not said, ‘Miami or nothing,’ where else was Portland really going to go for a deal? Maybe Brooklyn? But where else? There’s not that many teams that are going to give you a bunch of players and picks for a 33-year-old who can’t stay healthy and has a giant contract sitting there.”
Damian Lillard remains focused on Miami, even after Jayson Tatum called to "get in his ear" about joining Boston, per @MarcJSpears via The @Oregonian.
Damian Lillard remains focused on Miami, even after Jayson Tatum called to “get in his ear” about joining Boston, per @MarcJSpears via The @Oregonian. pic.twitter.com/np2DO7vGU1 – 2:19 PM
Jayson Tatum reportedly tried to recruit Damian Lillard to Boston. It didn't work.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/jayso… – 1:06 PM
Jayson Tatum reportedly tried to recruit Damian Lillard to Boston. It didn’t work.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/jayso… – 1:06 PM
@MarcJSpears shed some more light on Jayson Tatum's recruiting attempt with Damian Lillard as the All-Star guard remains intent on a Miami deal
New: @MarcJSpears shed some more light on Jayson Tatum’s recruiting attempt with Damian Lillard as the All-Star guard remains intent on a Miami deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:58 AM
ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it's Dame time?
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it’s Dame time? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/30/ask… – 5:12 PM
PlayersTV announces Fan Ownership Initiative where fans can hold a stake in PlayersTV thus playing a role in the network's future endeavors. Investors include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Carmelo Anthony, Natasha Cloud and Deandre Jordan.
PlayersTV announces Fan Ownership Initiative where fans can hold a stake in PlayersTV thus playing a role in the network’s future endeavors. Investors include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Carmelo Anthony, Natasha Cloud and Deandre Jordan. – 1:04 PM
ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it's Dame time?
ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it’s Dame time? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/30/ask… – 12:43 PM
Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it's Dame time?
Is Jimmy Butler telling Miami Heat it’s Dame time? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/30/ask… Plus: Jonathan Taylor comparisons?; How late is too late? – 8:11 AM
ASK IRA: Is Heat's potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift?
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/29/ask… – 5:20 PM
ASK IRA: Is Heat's potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift?
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/29/ask… – 11:18 AM
🚨 NEW #thisleague UNCUT podcast with @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering …
🏀 Giannis’ interview with our fellow former Orlando bubble resident @taniaganguli
🏀 Giannis/Harden/Dame
🏀 Where will Chris be on Media Day: Portland? Philly? Milwaukee?
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:19 AM
🚨 NEW #thisleague UNCUT podcast with @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering …
🏀 Giannis’ interview with our fellow former Orlando bubble resident @taniaganguli
🏀 Giannis/Harden/Dame
🏀 Where will Chris be on Media Day: Portland? Philly? Milwaukee?
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:19 AM
Is Heat's potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift?
Is Heat’s potential Damian Lillard package getting short shrift? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/29/ask… Plus: Blazers’ image issue?; Giving Big O, Wilt their due. – 9:06 AM
More on this storyline
Still, the NBA office has not been well pleased by what’s gone on with Lillard, and in late July, sent out a memo to all 30 teams clarifying that Lillard would honor his contract if he were traded to Miami or anywhere else. That changed absolutely nothing. “Well, the league wanted to see a market for him,” the exec said. “Of course, owners don’t want players picking their trade destination and shutting out the other 28 teams. But it was not anything Dame said or Aaron Goodwin said that shut down the market. That stuff didn’t help. But there weren’t teams lined up for him even before that.” -via Forbes.com / August 31, 2023
What’s impressed you about Scoot Henderson? Mychal Thompson: “Scoot is good. If Portland trades Damian Lillard, that means the team is in his hands. He’s legit and fun to watch. He’s a combination of Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, and Dwyane Wade.” A lot of people in G League Ignite and Scoot’s trainer don’t sound concerned about his shooting. How do you look at that? Thompson: “His shooting will improve. Everybody’s shooting gets better. That’s just drilling, practicing, and muscle memory. He’ll get better as a shooter. But he finds so many ways to score. So even as it takes time for his shot to catch up to his other skills, he’ll be fine.” -via SportsKeeda / August 31, 2023
Marc J. Spears on Damian Lillard wanting to play in Miami: “He’s kind of got that kind of like military basketball mentality. He wants to work. Also, the stability of the organization, the winning, like they’ve been to the Finals what, seven times since 2006? Obviously, Bam, and Jimmy helps, no State tax helps, sunshine helps. And I think at 33 years old, he looks at the landscape of the West and it’s like ‘mmm… I think my chances are better to go out East, and if Miami is able to make the Finals without somebody like myself, what can they do with me?’ So you don’t make that move unless it’s certainly a calculated risk. And I know that Boston, I know Jayson Tatum has called him, try to get in his ear, but his focus is definitely on Miami.” -via Apple Podcasts / August 31, 2023