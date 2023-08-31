Victor Wembanyama rookie card sold for $67,333

Tommy Beer: This 1-of-1 Victor Wembanyama signed rookie card sold for $67,333 in a @GoldinCo actuation tonight. That’s the highest amount ever paid for a Wembanyama card pic.twitter.com/DNdohF2HGZ
Source: Twitter @TommyBeer
Source: Twitter @TommyBeer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This 1-of-1 Victor Wembanyama signed rookie card sold for $67,333 in a @GoldinCo actuation tonight.
That’s the highest amount ever paid for a Wembanyama card pic.twitter.com/DNdohF2HGZ – 11:42 PM
This 1-of-1 Victor Wembanyama signed rookie card sold for $67,333 in a @GoldinCo actuation tonight.
That’s the highest amount ever paid for a Wembanyama card pic.twitter.com/DNdohF2HGZ – 11:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will Jokic get his third MVP? Wembanyama, Holmgren or Henderson for Rookie of the Year?
Our experts predict every major award this season 🔮 spr.ly/6017PSx03 pic.twitter.com/3E0yz4uWmw – 11:43 AM
Will Jokic get his third MVP? Wembanyama, Holmgren or Henderson for Rookie of the Year?
Our experts predict every major award this season 🔮 spr.ly/6017PSx03 pic.twitter.com/3E0yz4uWmw – 11:43 AM
More on this storyline
Matthew Tynan: Spurs have released their finalized preseason schedule. We’ve known about the last four games for a while, but the OKC game is a recent addition. That game will be on NBA TV btw… pic.twitter.com/AmcOE5mquh -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / August 30, 2023
Let’s see how France’s miserable showing in this World Cup factors into Embiid’s thinking … even though its most significant area of need clearly looks to be the backcourt. As for Wembanyama: He withdrew from the national team shortly after San Antonio made him the No. 1 overall pick in the June 22 draft but is expected to play in the Olympics. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2023
San Antonio boxing great “Jesse” James Leija’s 17-year, Hall of Fame career included bouts against foes who had a substantial edge on him in height and reach. “Oscar De La Hoya was 5-11, 5-10, and he had the longest reach on me,” said Leija, who stands 5-foot-5. But in terms of “tale of the tape,” nobody compared to the opponent Leija squared off with last week, Spurs 7-foot-3 rookie Victor Wembanyama. “Victor probably beat Oscar by two feet,” Leija said. “Someone was asking me, ‘How did you do it?’ I told him, ‘I had my arms straight up. Plus, I was wearing the Pee Wee Herman (platform) shoes. But my arms were straight up in the air and they were just barely at his eye level.” -via San Antonio Express-News / August 20, 2023