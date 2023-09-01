Andre Drummond: 'I think I have a chance to be a Hall-of-Fame player'

Drummond also took the time to discuss his place among big men in terms of his all-around game. “I’ve done great in my career,” said Drummond. “I think I have a chance to be a Hall-of-Fame player.” It would be hard to argue with Andre Drummond’s point that he is at least among the best rebounders to ever step onto a basketball court. One of the last “traditional” centers remaining in the modern NBA, Drummond was one of the league’s best big men during his heyday with Detroit in the mid-2010’s.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Hall of Fame candidate, best rebounder ever.” 🗣️
Andre Drummond says he’s the best rebounding center of all-time 👀
(via thecomfortablepod/IG)
pic.twitter.com/U5c2h7XqEe – 9:53 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
However, in recent years, fans have started to turn on him, calling him overrated due to his limited offensive skillset and lack of team success. Drummond himself, though, believe he is still a strong Hall of Fame candidate and the greatest rebounder of all time. “Like I said, I used to play 40 minutes. I was a star, All-Star, All-NBA, I’ve done it. Hall of Fame candidate, best rebounder ever,” Drummond said during a recent appearance on ‘The Comfortable Pod.’“Ever. Ever. I was the best rebounder ever.” -via SportsKeeda / September 1, 2023
NBA Central: Andre Drummond says he’s the best rebounder ever 👀 (Via thecomfortablepod / h/t @RTNBA ) pic.twitter.com/GrtErKrsjK -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 31, 2023
