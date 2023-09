Andre Drummond: 'I think I have a chance to be a Hall-of-Fame player'

Drummond also took the time to discuss his place among big men in terms of his all-around game. “I’ve done great in my career,” said Drummond. “I think I have a chance to be a Hall-of-Fame player.” It would be hard to argue with Andre Drummond’s point that he is at least among the best rebounders to ever step onto a basketball court. One of the last “traditional” centers remaining in the modern NBA, Drummond was one of the league’s best big men during his heyday with Detroit in the mid-2010’s.Source: Jackson Stone @ Clutch Points