Bucks add Alex Antetokounmpo

Bucks add Alex Antetokounmpo

Main Rumors

Bucks add Alex Antetokounmpo

September 1, 2023- by

By |

Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season.
Photo: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/oK1dAkOUGs9:46 AM

More on this storyline

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home