Bucks add Alex Antetokounmpo

Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League's Wisconsin Herd last season.
