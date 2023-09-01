Harry Giles agrees to deal with Nets in free agency

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Harry Giles III has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets and Harry Giles have agreed to a deal, agent Daniel Hazan told @hoopshype. Giles was the No. 20 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. – 12:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Slater: This is similar to a couple summers ago, which led Warriors to invite Avery Bradley (among others) to camp. They currently have two vacant roster spots and two two-ways available. An eventual camp competition is expected among several candidates. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / August 8, 2023

