Harry Giles agrees to deal with Nets in free agency

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Harry Giles III has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets and Harry Giles have agreed to a deal, agent Daniel Hazan told @hoopshype. Giles was the No. 20 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. – 12:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent forward Harry Giles III has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/CAJ3fMwyta – 12:09 PM
Jason Dumas: Source: I can confirm that Dion Waiters and Harry Giles’ workouts will be all next week here in the Bay. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / August 9, 2023
Anthony Slater: This is similar to a couple summers ago, which led Warriors to invite Avery Bradley (among others) to camp. They currently have two vacant roster spots and two two-ways available. An eventual camp competition is expected among several candidates. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / August 8, 2023
Shams Charania: The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 8, 2023