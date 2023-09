Joe Lacob: Jordan Poole was the odd man out

Joe Lacob acknowledged that the Poole-Draymond friction was real but that it wasn’t the defining factor for the high-profile trade. “I don’t wanna say absolutely that’s true,” Lacob said. “I think it’s fair to say that there was some level of concern going forward, whether that was going to be something that would work out. To be honest with you, I think it would have worked out and could have worked out. But I think it is fair to say that in order to make the team work next year, to make the numbers work and so on, someone probably was gonna be the odd man out. It just turned out – and it wasn’t planned – that it was Jordan.” Source: Audacy