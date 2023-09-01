Joe Lacob: Jordan Poole was the odd man out

Joe Lacob acknowledged that the Poole-Draymond friction was real but that it wasn’t the defining factor for the high-profile trade. “I don’t wanna say absolutely that’s true,” Lacob said. “I think it’s fair to say that there was some level of concern going forward, whether that was going to be something that would work out. To be honest with you, I think it would have worked out and could have worked out. But I think it is fair to say that in order to make the team work next year, to make the numbers work and so on, someone probably was gonna be the odd man out. It just turned out – and it wasn’t planned – that it was Jordan.”
The Warriors could have the pieces to make any move work, too. While Golden State traded potential young star Jordan Poole to the Wizards for Chris Paul, they still can package Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga (and potentially Paul’s contact, which is nonguaranteed for 2024-25) along with a bevy of draft picks and swaps — the only future first round pick the Warriors don’t control is next year’s, meaning they could send up to six first rounders. In the current dynasty era, the Warriors have already added a top league star to their core once before, signing Kevin Durant as a free agent in 2016. That move has allowed Warriors fans to think it could happen again, even if many thoughts weren’t likely. -via San Jose Mercury-News / August 25, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was a guest on The Pat Bev Pod with Rone, hosted by NBA veteran Patrick Beverley, and he said while he initially thought Herro was better, he came around on Poole as his teammate on the Golden State Warriors. “Honestly, I didn’t see that,” Russell told his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate. “I didn’t know he was going to be as nice as he was. I remember it was him and Tyler Herro and we were all talking, and I was like, ‘I think Tyler might be better than him.’ And [Draymond Green] was like, ‘Nah, I don’t know JP got some s**t.’” -via Clutch Points / August 22, 2023
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Los Angeles has been a training ground for the Washington Wizards to bond with their new roster. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are already developing that chemistry. Poole tells @BallySports that he’s excited to get things going with his new team & his goals are simple. “I want to really get to know my teammates and be an asset.” -via Twitter / August 19, 2023
A couple years ago, Lacob told Kawakami that a $400 million payroll wasn’t reasonable, but here we are. Once again, Lacob is opening up the checkbook to keep the championship window open for Steph, Klay and Draymond. “This wasn’t the plan,” Lacob said. “I’m not gonna tell you it was the plan, because it wasn’t. But, again, we wanna win. Right now, our core players are getting older. We don’t know how long they’re gonna play at this level, hopefully a while. But I think we have to maximize that opportunity.” -via Audacy / September 1, 2023
Though the Warriors may not Klay Thompson to an extension before he becomes a free agent next summer, Mychal Thompson maintained optimism that Klay will remain with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Warriors for the rest of his NBA career. …. Mychal Thompson: “It makes sense. For him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too. That boy is a Warrior through and through. He needs to retire as a Warrior after another 10 or 12 more years, too.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023
Clutch Points: “When I saw [Mo Pete, Mateen Cleaves, Charlie Bell, Andre Hutson] from Flint, Michigan… That was the first thing that opened my eyes to like ‘Ah…I want to go there and I want to go to the NBA.'” —Draymond Green (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/SVW1hczmYG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 26, 2023
