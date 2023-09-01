Joe Lacob on trading for Chris Paul: When I first heard that I was like 'Really?'

Even Joe Lacob had to scratch his head when the topic of trading for CP3 was broached. “Chris Paul? When I first heard that and thought about it, was like, ‘Really?’” Lacob said. “It seemed highly unlikely we would do that. But the more we thought about it and considered our options, we thought, ‘Hey, he’s a great player. He’s always made other people better.’ He hasn’t won a championship yet, but maybe he can do that with our group. It would be a hell of a storybook ending to his career or year-ending, if he was able to do it with us. We kinda warmed to the idea.”
Source: Audacy

Vivek Jacob
Huge moment here between Slovenia-Australia. Patty Mills does the CP3/Lowry special and dribbles in Luka Doncic’s path to draw the foul. That’s Luka’s 4th with 18 minutes of game time remaining.
#FIBAWC
Duane Rankin
Former #Suns All-Star Chris Paul continues #HBCU Tip-Off and HBCU Challenge.

