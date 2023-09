Klay Thompson to fans in China: I can't wait to come back to China next summer with a fifth ring

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson, in fact, announced that he’s seriously considering the possibility of joining the Bahamas in order to help the team secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics . “When that time comes, I will give it serious consideration just because of what The Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father”, Thompson explained during his trip to the Philippines for his shoe brand ANTA. -via BasketNews / September 1, 2023