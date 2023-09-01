Klay Thompson to fans in China: I can't wait to come back to China next summer with a fifth ring

Clutch Points: “To all my Chinese fans… You don’t understand how much inspiration I get from you guys… I can’t wait to come back to China next summer with a 5th ring.” Klay Thompson showed love to his fans in China 👀🔥 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/XJ2QjH6LLw
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, is expecting a big season for both his son and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/kla… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, is expecting a big season for both his son and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/kla… – 5:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney linked up with Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines 🔥
Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney linked up with Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines 🔥
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) to @Sportskeeda on @KlayThompson’s future w/ the @warriors: “For him, Draymond & Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too.” bit.ly/3syADwc pic.twitter.com/YR9AQPtlag – 11:41 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) to @Sportskeeda on @KlayThompson’s long-term future with Warriors: “Him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform.” bit.ly/3syADwc – 4:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Part 1 of my interview w/ Mychal Thompson for @Sportskeeda. Mychal shares his outlook on Klay’s season, his future & whether he will play for Bahamas. Mychal on Klay’s future w/ Warriors: “Him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform.” bit.ly/3syADwc pic.twitter.com/VD7OoS0JqZ – 2:16 PM
Part 1 of my interview w/ Mychal Thompson for @Sportskeeda. Mychal shares his outlook on Klay’s season, his future & whether he will play for Bahamas. Mychal on Klay’s future w/ Warriors: “Him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform.” bit.ly/3syADwc pic.twitter.com/VD7OoS0JqZ – 2:16 PM
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson, in fact, announced that he’s seriously considering the possibility of joining the Bahamas in order to help the team secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. “When that time comes, I will give it serious consideration just because of what The Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father”, Thompson explained during his trip to the Philippines for his shoe brand ANTA. -via BasketNews / September 1, 2023
“My father never had a chance to play for the Bahamas because they just didn’t have the chance to do so back in the 70’s and the 80’s”, Klay Thompson added. “Now my brother Mychel is coaching with them which is also a really nice thing. Now, I’m focused only on the upcoming NBA season but when that time comes next summer, I’ll consider the possibility”. -via BasketNews / September 1, 2023
Though the Warriors may not Klay Thompson to an extension before he becomes a free agent next summer, Mychal Thompson maintained optimism that Klay will remain with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Warriors for the rest of his NBA career. …. Mychal Thompson: “It makes sense. For him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too. That boy is a Warrior through and through. He needs to retire as a Warrior after another 10 or 12 more years, too.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023