Mark Cuban: 'I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much'

Patrick Beverley: When it comes to the NBA, everybody has vices. Does that factor in how much [money] you give someone?” Mark Cuban: “100%, because it’s a team. No lie, I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much.” (via @PatBevPod )
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mark Cuban should’ve used the Kyrie money to get Indiana into the Big 10 West this season – 11:25 PM
Mark Cuban should’ve used the Kyrie money to get Indiana into the Big 10 West this season – 11:25 PM
NBA Central: Patrick Beverley expects Anthony Edwards to eventually leave Minnesota. “He will get out of Minnesota. That’s just what happens. That’s no disrespect to Minny. With that personality, he can change the world with basketball. He is the type of player that you need to see.” -via Twitter / August 31, 2023
Barstool Sports: Mark Cuban has nothing but praise for Kyrie Irving’s first season with the Mavericks @PatBevPod @patbev21 @rone -via Twitter / August 31, 2023
