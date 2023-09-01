Mark Cuban: 'I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much'

Mark Cuban: 'I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much'

Main Rumors

Mark Cuban: 'I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much'

September 1, 2023- by

By |

Patrick Beverley: When it comes to the NBA, everybody has vices. Does that factor in how much [money] you give someone?” Mark Cuban: “100%, because it’s a team. No lie, I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much.” (via @PatBevPod )
Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mark Cuban should’ve used the Kyrie money to get Indiana into the Big 10 West this season – 11:25 PM

More on this storyline

Barstool Sports: Mark Cuban has nothing but praise for Kyrie Irving’s first season with the Mavericks @PatBevPod @patbev21 @rone -via Twitter / August 31, 2023
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley: When it comes to the NBA, everybody has vices. Does that factor in how much [money] you give someone?” Mark Cuban: “100%, because it’s a team. No lie, I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much.” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XDp6xfbnrt -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home