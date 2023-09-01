Richard Jefferson: The gap between Stephen Curry and Magic is further than the gap between Kobe and Jordan

“Steph doesn’t want that smoke, as great as Steph is,” said Jefferson. “Steph could make a claim. He could make a claim, I didn’t say it would be accurate. Magic Johnson, it’s not even close.” “His stats are so astronomically wild, like the only rookie ever to get a Finals MVP, like MVP almost every single year, championship after championship,” Frye said. “Steph is that dude, but Steph ain’t that dude. He ain’t that. You ain’t him.” “The gap between him and Magic is, in my opinion, further than the gap between Kobe and Jordan, in my opinion,” added Jefferson.
Source: Robert Marvi @ CavaliersNation.com
Source: Robert Marvi @ CavaliersNation.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a recent video, Steph Curry can be seen working his with his trainer, Brandon Payne, in an NBA style workout. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/ste… – 7:05 PM
In a recent video, Steph Curry can be seen working his with his trainer, Brandon Payne, in an NBA style workout. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/ste… – 7:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-point attempts in a season with 45+ 3P%:
886 — Steph Curry
[gap]
600 — Steph Curry
[gap]
449 — Kyle Korver pic.twitter.com/lTXSQJ7lKb – 1:27 PM
Most 3-point attempts in a season with 45+ 3P%:
886 — Steph Curry
[gap]
600 — Steph Curry
[gap]
449 — Kyle Korver pic.twitter.com/lTXSQJ7lKb – 1:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The NBA Preseason Schedule Includes Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/GH21FQinkA – 3:36 PM
The NBA Preseason Schedule Includes Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/GH21FQinkA – 3:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry vs. Magic Johnson, a new way to honor past Warriors, a FIBA World Cup update and more.
We break it all down on the lastest episode of Dubs Talk @MontePooleNBCS youtu.be/bg9TplEl_Ps?si… – 3:08 PM
Steph Curry vs. Magic Johnson, a new way to honor past Warriors, a FIBA World Cup update and more.
We break it all down on the lastest episode of Dubs Talk @MontePooleNBCS youtu.be/bg9TplEl_Ps?si… – 3:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Buddy Hield could be the one to break Stephen Curry’s career 3-point record
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-b… – 11:52 AM
Why Buddy Hield could be the one to break Stephen Curry’s career 3-point record
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-b… – 11:52 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
New Dubs Talk
We talk Steph Curry vs. Magic Johnson, a really cool project @MontePooleNBCS is working on, Lester Quiñones and Gui Santos, plus a snippet of my conversation with Chris DeMarco podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 6:58 PM
New Dubs Talk
We talk Steph Curry vs. Magic Johnson, a really cool project @MontePooleNBCS is working on, Lester Quiñones and Gui Santos, plus a snippet of my conversation with Chris DeMarco podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 6:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
JJ Redick hilariously credited Richard Jefferson for the dawn of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/jj-… – 1:00 PM
JJ Redick hilariously credited Richard Jefferson for the dawn of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/27/jj-… – 1:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry said he hopes to play as long as LeBron James has
nbcsports.com/nba/news/steph… – 12:30 PM
Stephen Curry said he hopes to play as long as LeBron James has
nbcsports.com/nba/news/steph… – 12:30 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “No one wanted to come be the savior of the New York Knicks. So now that they have talent, they built within, they’ve got core pieces… I think Joel Embiid and another superstar will end up in New York.” —Richard Jefferson (via @RoadTrippinPod) pic.twitter.com/A8ZSsStbTW -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 22, 2023
Bob Myers, two-time NBA Executive of the Year who led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships, has joined ESPN to serve as both a studio analyst and game analyst. Myers will appear on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including for the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs. He will also call games during the season. Myers joins Andrews, Smith, Wilbon and Wojnarowski to round out the new lead NBA Countdown team. The Wednesday and Friday editions of NBA Countdown on ESPN will also be hosted by Andrews with analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike and Wojnarowski reporting. -via ESPN Press Room / August 14, 2023
Barry Jackson: Another change to ABC/ESPN NBA coverage: Besides replacing Van Gundy/Jackson with Rivers/Doris Burke as lead announcing team, ESPN replaced Mark Jones with Ryan Ruocco on its No. 2 team, with Redick and Richard Jefferson alongside. Unlike Van Gundy/Jackson, Jones stays at ESPN. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / August 14, 2023
Though the Warriors may not Klay Thompson to an extension before he becomes a free agent next summer, Mychal Thompson maintained optimism that Klay will remain with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Warriors for the rest of his NBA career. …. Mychal Thompson: “It makes sense. For him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too. That boy is a Warrior through and through. He needs to retire as a Warrior after another 10 or 12 more years, too.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023
Klay Thompson is 33 and has had two significant injuries. But now that he’s further removed from that, what’s your outlook on how much longer his NBA career will be? Mychal Thompson: “We talk about it all the time. I say, ‘Look at LeBron James as an example.’ LeBron is going to be 39, but he has the body of a 29-year-old because of his workouts and his work ethic. Reggie Miller retired when he was 40. John Stockton, the same thing. There have been a bunch of guys that have played into their late 30s or close to 40 at a high level. Klay can do the same thing because his game translates into maturing well because he’s a shooter. Shooters last a lot longer than guys that win dunk contests.” “It’s up to him. It depends on how much drive and ambition he has. But I told him, ‘Play until you’re 40 because this will be the sweetest life you have in the NBA. So take advantage of it while your body allows you to do it.’ Don’t quit too soon. But you have to put the work in to have that longevity the same way that LeBron and Steph do it. You see how Stephen Curry works out? Steph is a great example for all the young guys on how to stay conditioned year round.” -via SportsKeeda / August 30, 2023
With Steph Curry set to kick off his 15th NBA season, it’s fair to wonder how long the Warriors superstar plans to play in the league. On his recent appearance on the “Gils Arena” podcast, Curry was asked about what his ideal timeline was and if his projected career length would be on par with LeBron James, who is about to enter his 21st season in the NBA. “It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life”, said Curry. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / August 29, 2023