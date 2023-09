Richard Jefferson: The gap between Stephen Curry and Magic is further than the gap between Kobe and Jordan

“Steph doesn’t want that smoke, as great as Steph is,” said Jefferson. “Steph could make a claim. He could make a claim, I didn’t say it would be accurate. Magic Johnson, it’s not even close.” “His stats are so astronomically wild, like the only rookie ever to get a Finals MVP, like MVP almost every single year, championship after championship,” Frye said. “Steph is that dude, but Steph ain’t that dude. He ain’t that. You ain’t him.” “The gap between him and Magic is, in my opinion, further than the gap between Kobe and Jordan, in my opinion,” added Jefferson Source: Robert Marvi @ CavaliersNation.com