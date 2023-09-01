Trae Young has long been on Lakers' radar

The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving. Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity. Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
“ Never lower your standards to accommodate others who won’t raise theirs “ 💯 – 2:15 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
28th … 29th same thing!
A Dub is a W ! @AtlantaDream See y’all
again soon👀🫶🏽 Always Love! pic.twitter.com/Etj3B822Ra – 11:22 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trae Young was swag surfin’ in Atlanta 🏄♂️
@TheTraeYoung | @WNBA pic.twitter.com/5oeUWevxRg – 9:22 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Trae Young and Paul Millsap in the house for @AtlantaDream vs Mercury pic.twitter.com/MbpU8yaAlb – 7:50 PM
